NELFUND has disbursed student loans to 40 additional Nigerian institutions, with 5 located in the Eastern region, bringing the total number of beneficiary institutions to 59.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on its official X page.

NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to make higher education accessible to students, regardless of their financial situation.

Amid concerns regarding the exclusion of South-East institutions from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, five institutions from Nigeria’s Eastern region also benefited significantly.

The latest disbursement amounts to over N2.1 billion, benefiting 18,998 students nationwide.

List of the eastern universities and how much they received

Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State – N368,400.00

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Imo State – N71,016,220.00

Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State – N45,973,600.00

Ebonyi State University, Ebonyi State – N78,313,000.00

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu, Anambra State – N193,377,100.00

Other universities

Federal University of Health Science Ila Orangun, Osun State – N7,448,000.00

Federal University Wukari, Taraba State – N97,398,000.00

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State – N7,265,000.00

University of Ibadan, Oyo State – N9,797,450.00

Osun State University, Osun State – N218,954,500.00

Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto State – N226,931,440.00

Zamfara State University, Zamfara State – N2,340,800.00

Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo State – N4,050,500.00

Federal Polytechnic Bali, Taraba State – N2,589,000.00

Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State – N133,995,450.00

Federal University of Health Science Azare, Bauchi State – N14,170,000.00

Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State – N218,554,000.00

Federal University of Technology Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State – N6,308,000.00

Lagos State University of Education, Lagos State – N14,378,000.00

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State – N3,485,000.00

Ogun State Institute of Technology, Ogun State – N5,907,998.00

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State – N10,802,000.00

University of Ilesa, Osun State – N98,871,500.00

University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State – N66,906,030.00

Gombe State University, Gombe – N3,621,000.00

Federal University of Technology Babura, Jigawa State – N64,565,000.00

Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State – N45,138,500.00

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi State – N256,912,600.00

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State – N4,297,178.00

Bauchi State University, Bauchi – N12,628,500.00

Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State – N733,000.00

Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Jigawa State – N621,256.80

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rivers State – N107,245,000.00

Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State – N34,428,000.00

Ladoke Akintola University, Oyo State – N8,670,000.00

Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State – N10,820,650.00

Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru, Niger State – N4,535,000.00

Federal University of Health Science Otukpo, Benue State – N32,450,844.00

Backstory

The federal agency addressed the exclusion of South-East institutions from NELFUND’s disbursement, which had sparked public criticism.

According to NELFUND, the exclusion was not deliberate but due to a lack of response from institutions in the South-East during the verification process. The agency emphasized that geopolitical zones do not influence the selection process and that institutions from all regions are eligible.

“NELFUND sent a verification list to every institution eligible for disbursement. Payments are being made to institutions that have responded to this verification,” the agency stated in a post on X.

The agency further urged institutions in the South-East to complete the verification process, stressing that only verified students are eligible for the loans.