Beyond Limits, a leading organization driving digital innovation, leadership transformation, and business growth in partnership with the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, Nigeria, proudly announces the launch of the Beyond Limits Fellowship for Founders Cohort 3.0.

This transformative 12-week program is designed to empower 30 early-stage startups in Nigeria with the skills, mentorship, and resources needed to build scalable, sustainable tech ventures.

The fellowship, which will run from January to March 2025, will equip 60 successful applicants — two representatives from each of the selected startups — to build scalable and sustainable tech ventures that can create a lasting impact.

The application is open to Nigerian citizens or legal residents with startups based in Nigeria until November 29, 2024. Thirty startups will be selected from applications across Nigeria, with the announcement scheduled for early December 2024.

To apply for the Beyond Limits Fellowship, visit https://beyondlimits.global/fellowship/.

“Our mission is to empower the next generation of tech leaders in Nigeria,” said Dr Juliet Ehimuan, Founder of Beyond Limits, a global business leader and former director of Google West Africa. She added, “Through this fellowship, we aim to provide participants with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment.”

The fellowship features a specialized curriculum covering critical areas for startup success, including leadership and product development, market positioning, and operational excellence. Through virtual and in-person sessions in Lagos, participants will gain practical insights into various aspects of tech entrepreneurship, supported by a vibrant community of mentors, venture capital opportunities, and strategic industry partnerships.

“The Beyond Limits Fellowship is uniquely designed to cultivate leadership competence in founders, equipping them not just to grow their businesses but to become visionary leaders who can navigate challenges and inspire growth in their industries. We’re committed to developing a new wave of founders who are prepared to lead with resilience, innovation, and purpose,” said – Fikun Aluko, Head of Entrepreneurship Programs, Beyond Limits.

Scheduled to coach and mentor the fellows alongside Dr. Juliet Ehimuan are Co-founder and CEO of Paystack, Shola Akinlade; Founder of HealthCap Africa, Dr Ola Brown; Co-founder of Bluechip Technologies Ltd, Olumide Soyombo; Co-founder and CEO of Talstack, Seni Suleiman; and General Partner at Acasia Ventures, Biola Alabi, Investor & Advisor at African Startup Portfolio, Oyin Solebo; and Founder and CEO of SLOT, Nnamdi Ezeigbo.

The top three startups will also be eligible to receive valuable startup resources worth a total of $10,000 to help accelerate their growth and innovation.

“The U.S. government is a committed supporter of entrepreneurship in Nigeria because it’s a key driver of economic growth and prosperity,” said U.S. Consulate General’s Public Affairs Officer Julie McKay. “Through our support for Beyond Limits, we are promoting medium and long-term growth in Africa’s digital economy.”

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is a leading organization driving digital innovation, leadership transformation, and business growth. Focusing on Tech Ecosystem growth, Entrepreneurship development, and Leadership and Personal Excellence, it integrates cutting-edge technologies to optimize business processes, develops leadership skills, and fosters personal growth to maximize individual and organizational potential. As part of its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, Beyond Limits created the Beyond Limits Fellowship, a startup accelerator designed to support and mentor startup founders with the resources and guidance needed to launch and scale successful businesses. Learn more at https://beyondlimits.global/ or email impact@beyondlimits.global.