Tomarket, a crypto play-to-earn project hosted on Telegram has hit 20 million users amid its airdrop event that launched on September 2.

The project which exists as a Mini App on Telegram is the latest project in the Play to Earn category which has birthed heavyweight projects like Hamster Kombat. Tapswap and Notcoin.

Tomarket has hit 20 million users and has a daily active user base of 8.8 million players making it the fastest growing Telegram mini app at the moment.

Tomarket success can be attributed to two things. The project’s strategic integration to telegram with has a 950 million user base and the Gamefi approach which has an addictive appeal to users.

Tomarket was launched in July 2024 and has already blossomed to 20 million users. The Tomarket Mini app attracted 1 million users within the first five days of its launch. It remains the fastest mini-app to achieve this feat.

Tomarket users have been earning $TOMATO points, which will be crucial in enhancing their airdrop rewards during the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE).

September 2 event

On September 2, Tomarket launched a user engagement snapshot marking the start of its airdrop event. The project celebrated this Milestone by distributing Tomarket stars to its users based on six criteria for eligibility.

The six criteria include Drop Game results, daily check-ins, $TOMATO farming, daily mystery codes, task completions, and referrals.

These six activities will significantly impact rewards as the platform approaches the TGE in late October.

To enhance the user experience and unique offer to its players Tomarket is introducing a Level System to enhance airdrop rewards, allowing users to boost their rewards by actively engaging with the platform.

These level systems will remain operational until the Token Generation Event in October.

Tomarket plans to increase its influence in the global crypto space by building innovative products around gaming, earning, and trading.

Tomarket is a decentralized trading platform focused on emerging asset classes such as Real-World Assets (RWA), crypto yield swaps, crypto points, and pre-TGE assets.

Traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) often neglect these markets. The project created by professionals from Binance and Microsoft improves liquidity and value discovery in these neglected industries, offering a user-friendly gateway to Web3 innovation.

What to Know : The disappointment of Tapswap and Pixel verse has affected the momentum behind projects like Tomarket in the Nigerian crypto space.

Nevertheless, Nigerians are still engaged in this airdrop campaign and are mining $Tomato tokens.

The current price for a $Tomato token is $0.005132