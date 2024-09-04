The X account belonging to members of the Donald Trump family was hacked on Tuesday and used to promote a Solana meme coin.

The X accounts of Lara and Tiffany Trump were compromised on September 4 by bad actors and used to promote a fake Solana-based memecoin inspired by Donald Trump’s new cryptic decentralized finance project World Liberty Financial.

The bad actors hacked Tiffany Trump’s account and used it to promote the fake WL as the official token for the Trump family project.

The bad actors went ahead to share a contact address for the token and also the official telegram channel of the project to make it look legit.

The hackers now used Tiffany Trump’s account to endorse the Lara Trump tweet.

The Tweet received over 30,000 views before it was deleted by the Trump Family.

The X account of Eric Trump, along with the official World Liberty Financial X account warned people about the hacked account and not to invest in the Solana meme coin as it is in no way backed by the Trump family.

”ALERT: Lara’s and Tiffany Trump’s X accounts have been hacked. Do NOT click on any links or purchase any tokens shared from their profiles. We’re actively working to fix this, but please stay vigilant and avoid scams!” ,World Liberty Tweeted

Eric Trump added that both compromised Twitter Accounts were locked down minutes after the fake post was made but several users confirmed that it was a little too late as the tweet has already garnered enough likes and retweets.

Popular celebrity Caitlyn Jenner who himself promoted a Solana memecoin earlier this year endorsed the fake tweet from Lara Trump account.

She endorsed the tweet with a clapping emoji but claimed to have taken down the post after he realized it was a fake tweet.

Impact of the fake tweet

After the Fake tweet was put out, the price of the token surged to an all-time high of 0.005314 SOL after starting to trade at 0.0001286 SOL just hours before.

At the time of press, The token has gone live on DexScreener for over 10 hours and has now dropped more than 90% from its all-time high.

The development was not the first time a fake memecoin have been linked to Donald Trump. In June the DJT token was promoted and speculated to have links to the Donald Trump and his family Barron Trump.

The Token was involved in a Rug pull after its launch and the Donald Trump family neither confirmed or denied the Token.

What to Know

Solana based memecoins have become famous to bad actors due to its Pump.Fun resource which enables anybody to create a meme coin with just few clicks.

Over 30 celebrities promoted their memecoins to their communities. over 90% of such memecoins have all dropped from their all-time high.