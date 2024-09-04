Safe Superintelligence (SSI), a newly established artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Ilya Sutskever, the former chief scientist of OpenAI, has raised $1 billion in funding.

The substantial capital injection will be used to develop AI systems that not only surpass human capabilities but also prioritize safety, a growing concern in the AI community.

According to a Reuters report, SSI, which currently operates with a small team of 10 employees, plans to allocate the funds towards acquiring high-performance computing power and recruiting top-tier talent.

The startup is building a team of researchers and engineers in its Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel offices.

Despite the significant funding, SSI has not disclosed its current valuation, though sources close to the company estimate it at approximately $5 billion.

Investor confidence in AI Safety

The successful funding round underscores the continued confidence of investors in AI’s transformative potential, particularly in startups led by exceptional talent.

SSI attracted investment from several leading venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and SV Angel. An investment partnership, NFDG, managed by Nat Friedman and SSI’s CEO Daniel Gross, also participated in the round.

Gross emphasized the importance of having investors who not only understand but also support SSI’s mission to develop safe superintelligence.

“Our goal is to focus on research and development for a few years before bringing our product to market,” Gross stated.

This approach aligns with the broader industry trend of ensuring AI safety amid growing concerns about the potential risks posed by advanced AI systems.

Concerns Over AI safety and regulation

AI safety has become a critical topic, driven by fears that advanced AI systems could operate in ways that are detrimental to human interests or even pose existential threats.

The debate over AI safety is also influencing regulatory discussions, as seen in California, where a proposed bill seeks to impose safety regulations on AI companies.

The bill has divided the industry, with companies like OpenAI and Google opposing it, while others like Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI support the initiative.

Meanwhile, Sutskever’s departure from OpenAI earlier this year marked a significant shift in his career.

After being involved in a controversial decision to oust OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Sutskever’s role at the organization diminished, leading to his exit in May.

His departure also led to the disbandment of OpenAI’s “Superalignment” team, which focused on ensuring AI aligns with human values.

Unlike OpenAI’s hybrid corporate structure, designed with AI safety in mind, SSI is structured as a traditional for-profit entity.

The company is currently focused on building a strong, mission-aligned team, with Gross noting that they prioritize character and a genuine interest in the work over credentials.

What you should know

This latest development at SSI is part of a broader wave of investment in AI, particularly in areas requiring substantial computational infrastructure, such as data centres and specialized chips.

The AI industry has seen a surge in investment, driven by the rapid advancements in generative AI technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

As AI technology continues to evolve, investors are increasingly recognizing the importance of developing systems that are not only powerful but also aligned with human values and safety protocols.

This surge in investment is not only fuelling innovation but also addressing critical concerns about the potential risks associated with AI advancements.