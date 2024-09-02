The Economic Forum Series® (EFS), Nairametrics, and DiGiComm Enterprises are pleased to announce the inaugural MSME Finance Awards Program.

This prestigious event aims to recognize and reward innovation and change impact in financial services, policy intervention and regulatory support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) growth in Nigeria.

The Annual MSME Finance Awards was conceptualised and curated to celebrate the role of financial and non-financial institutions including non-state actors in enhancing MSMEs’ ease of

access to financing through the broader goal of financial inclusion, FinTech enablers, government policy, legal, regulatory support, and capacity-building programs.

The annual Award is an adjacent extension and a fallout of the Annual MSME & Start-ups Summit conceptualized, curated and convened by The Economic Forum Series ® EFS since 2018.

Jude Ndu, CEO of Economic Forum Media Limited was quoted: “We are excited to be celebrating innovation and impact across the MSME financial services ecosystem through this Award. Having convened the Annual MSME & Start-ups Summit since 2018, we decided it was time to recognize and celebrate the institutions that have supported the growth and sustainability of small businesses.”

The Annual MSME Finance Awards will honour financial institutions, governmental (MDAs) and non-governmental organizations including civil societies that have made significant contributions to MSME growth and development. The Award program will celebrate brand leadership across competitive categories such as:

MSME Bank of the Year

Best in MSME Financial Inclusion

Best MSME Microfinance Bank

Best MSME FinTech Payment Platform

MSME Insurance Company of the Year etc

“The nomination and shortlisting process for the Awards was meticulously overseen by Nairalytics, the research and analytics division of Nairametrics Financial Advocates, ensuring an impartial and thorough evaluation,” says Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, CEO of Nairametrics.

“Our mission at Nairametrics is to create wealth through information, and from our data, it’s clear that MSMEs value financial solutions that empower them to deliver outstanding services, grow sustainably, and stay competitive. This Award celebrates those who exemplify our core values of Innovation, Execution, Sustainability, and Optimization.”

This event is endorsed by the Office of the Vice President on MSMEs & Job Creation, Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) as a core institutional partner. Supporting institutional partners include the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Enhancing Financial Innovation, Access (EFInA), and the Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO).

The Headline Partners are Mastercard, Airtel Smartcash, Access Bank, and Sterling Bank.

In his remark, Ukaobisike Uzoije, CEO of DiGiComm Enterprises Ltd, the Event Support and PR Partner, stated that “the Award showcases commitment to MSME growth and development. The event will feature insightful presentations, fireside chats, and b2b & b2c networking opportunities.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Grand Banquet Hall of the Civic Centre in Lagos on September 27, 2024.