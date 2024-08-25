Butchers and consumers of various livestock, particularly cattle and goats, have expressed concern over the continuous rise in animal prices.

Some butchers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday highlighted that the price increases are negatively impacting their businesses.

They called on the government to find ways to reduce prices to boost consumers’ purchasing power.

Mr. Everistus Nnamani, a butcher at Mararaba market, noted that the price of a large cow, which previously sold for N800,000, now ranges between N1 million and N1.5 million.

Nnamani further explained that a medium-sized cow, previously priced between N400,000 and N500,000, now costs between N600,000 and N700,000. A small cow that used to sell for N150,000 to N200,000 now fetches N400,000. He attributed the continuous price hikes to scarcity, the high cost of diesel and fuel, and insecurity.

He said, “The constant increase in the price of cow is affecting my business. Before now, I buy like six to 10 cows and keep them to slaughter and sell them one after another. Now, for me to purchase one cow is even more difficult because of the price.

“I spend more money buying one than before and most of my profit goes into buying. Another issue that is causing an increase in the price of cow is kidnapping. Bandits now prefer to kidnap trailer load of cow and sell them,”

Increase in livestock prices

Mr. Kelechi Odo, a butcher and goat meat trader at Nyanya market, attributed the rise in goat prices primarily to the exchange rate. He explained that their goats are typically sourced from neighboring countries like Niger and Cameroon. Odo noted that the price of a small-sized goat, which previously ranged between N15,000 and N18,000, has now increased to between N25,000 and N28,000.

Similarly, a medium-sized goat that used to sell for between N20,000 and N22,000 now costs between N27,000 and N28,000. The price of a large goat has risen to between N32,000 and N35,000, compared to the previous price of N28,000.

Another butcher, Alhaji Yusuf Ali, who deals in rams at the Kugbo ram market, stated that the price of rams now ranges from N50,000 to N150,000, depending on the size.

A customer, Mrs. Christiana Agede, mentioned that the price of a kilogram of cow meat, which used to be between N4,500 and N5,000, has now risen to between N5,500 and N6,000. Due to her reduced purchasing power, Agede said she rarely buys meat and her family has turned to brisket bones as a more affordable alternative.