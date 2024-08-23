The federal government has placed a ban on mining activities in the Unguwar Magro Village, Niger State where 12 miners were murdered by bandits recently pending the completion of investigation.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on his official X handle following reports of non-Nigerians funding mining operations in Nigeria and concerns about 12 miners allegedly killed by bandits in Niger State’s Shiroro Local Government Area.

Dr. Alake urged embassies to monitor their nationals’ activities in the sector, as criminal conduct could harm bilateral relations.

Additionally, he stated that mining operations in the area have been suspended to identify those responsible for the crime.

He said, “I assure Nigerians that security agencies are on the trail of the murderers of twelve miners shot in Unguwar Magro Village, Niger State, and they will be apprehended soon.”

“No mining will occur at the attack site until investigations are complete. Security agencies are committed to ensuring that mines across the country are safe from bandits seeking to exploit mineral-rich areas through violence.”

“The Mining Marshals are working with intelligence units to turn this attack into a special case, tracking the suspected bandits infiltrating Shiroro from neighbouring states. Those who invade villages and kill innocents for illegal mining will face severe consequences.”

The minister condemned the attack, vowing to avenge the miners’ deaths and stating that security agencies are actively pursuing the perpetrators to bring them to justice.

FG’s threatens diplomatic row with non-Nigerians sponsoring bandits

He noted that preliminary reports suggested that non-Nigerians were funding these operations, and it was stated that anyone involved would face prosecution for economic sabotage and waging war against Nigeria.

He assured that efforts are ongoing to secure mining sites nationwide and emphasized the determination of security agencies to combat the incursion of bandits and criminal elements who seek to take control of mineral-rich areas through violence for illegal mining activities.

What you should know

Despite holding significant deposits of solid minerals like gold, iron ore, lithium, etc. with growing global demand, insecurity has denied the country investments in the sector.

Across the northern states of Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Zamfara, and Plateau activities of bandits have displaced communities where these solid minerals are illegally mined and sold in black markets.

The federal government, in an effort to formalise the sector, has begun plans to establish a National Solid Mineral Company and has also created the mining police to help secure communities where mining activities are being carried out.

Also, it has revoked the exploratory licenses of miners and created a license category for artisanal miners across the country.