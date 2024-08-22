The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has streamlined the process for accessing the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) certificate through its digital platform.

The WAEC digital platform allows candidates to easily obtain and securely share their certificates online with prospective educational institutions around the world.

WAEC provided detailed instructions on how candidates can access their 2024 WASSCE certificates using the digital platform.

To facilitate this process, candidates are required to verify their identity using their National Identification Number, BVN, or international passport to gain access to their digital certificates through a straightforward verification method.

Steps on accessing your certificate

To begin, visit https://www.waec.org/

Click access certificate

Input your email and password

Once in, your NIN, BVN, or international passport number will be used to verify your identity and access the certificate online.

Candidates can generate a Virtual National Identification Number (VNIN) for identity verification by dialling *346*3*NIN*696739# on their registered phone number.

About WAEC Digital Certificate

The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform is a robust solution for over 30 million certificate holders, allowing them to access, confirm, and share their original certificates globally.

Launched in October 2022 under the leadership of Patrick Areghan, the former Head of National Office (HNO) for Nigeria, the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform was designed to address challenges such as lost, damaged, or burnt certificates.

The platform also allows for the confirmation of certificates in real time, ensuring that the authenticity of the document is never in question.

The platform is accessible both on the web and via mobile devices, offering a seamless experience for users and is beneficial for those who need to recover certificates produced from 1999 onwards

Candidates can not only generate and download their certificates but also share them with institutions and organizations securely.

In addition to certificate generation, the platform offers features that enable candidates to recover forgotten or lost examination numbers.

What you should know

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) officially released the results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on August 12, 2024.

The examination body disclosed that it withheld the results of 215,267 candidates who participated in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which represents 11.92% of the 1,805,216 candidates who took the exam, reflecting concerns over examination malpractice.

Nairametrics reported a detailed guide for Candidates who took the examination to follow and access their results.