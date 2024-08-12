The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has withheld the results of 215,267 candidates who participated in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This figure represents 11.92% of the 1,805,216 candidates who took the exam, reflecting concerns over examination malpractice.

The 2024 WASSCE, conducted across four WAEC member countries Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Liberia—began on April 30, 2024, and concluded on June 24, 2024.

The announcement of the withheld results was made by Dr. Amos Dangut, the Head of WAEC’s Nigeria Office, during a briefing on Monday.

Dr. Dangut cited various reported instances of examination malpractice as the reason for withholding the results. Despite this, he noted that the percentage of withheld results in 2024 was lower by 4.37% compared to the previous year, where 16.29% of candidates faced similar sanctions.

“The Council remains committed to upholding the integrity of its examinations,” Dr. Dangut emphasized. He warned that schools, supervisors, teachers, and candidates involved in malpractice are jeopardizing the educational system and would face strict penalties.

What to know

The issue of malpractice has been a persistent challenge for WAEC.

Dr. Dangut highlighted that the increasing use of mobile phones in examination halls, despite a strict ban, and organized cheating in some schools are significant concerns.

He reassured that all reported cases are under investigation, and findings will be submitted to the Council’s appropriate committee for review.

Decisions made by the committee will be communicated to the affected candidates through their respective schools. Additionally, WAEC has provided a platform for candidates to seek redress via their website if they wish to contest the decisions.

In addition to addressing the issue of malpractice, Dr. Dangut shared encouraging news about the overall performance of candidates. According to the data, 73.79% of candidates achieved credit or higher in at least five subjects, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics. This represents 1,332,089 candidates out of the total number who sat for the examination.

Dr. Dangut encouraged successful candidates to apply for their Digital Certificates, which will be available 48 hours after they check their results online.

He advised candidates who have met their financial obligations to the Council to access their results on the official WAEC results website within the next 12 hours. Additionally, copies of the Result Listing will be dispatched to schools shortly.

The release of the 2024 WASSCE results marks the culmination of a rigorous assessment process. Despite the challenges of maintaining examination integrity, WAEC continues to play a crucial role in evaluating the academic achievements of students across West Africa.

The Council’s efforts to address malpractice and enhance the credibility of its examinations are central to its mission of upholding educational standards in the region.