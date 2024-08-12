President Bola Tinubu has formally sworn in Esther Walson-Jack as the new Head of Civil Service of the Federation, marking a pivotal leadership change within Nigeria’s civil service.

The ceremony took place on Monday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House Villa in Abuja. This significant event was highlighted by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, emphasizing the importance of this transition.

Walson-Jack succeeds Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who had a distinguished tenure as the Head of Civil Service.

Yemi-Esan initially took on the role in an acting capacity in September 2019 and was later confirmed as the permanent head in March 2020. Her leadership was marked by key reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service.

“President Tinubu swears in Esther Walson-Jack as the new Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as Yemi-Esan bows out,” NTA’s X post read.

Walson-Jack’s appointment, officially approved by President Tinubu weeks before her swearing-in, in July 2024, is seen as an opportunity for innovation within the civil service. The federal government expects her to bring fresh solutions to ongoing challenges while ensuring strict adherence to the regulations governing the sector.

Brief Profile of Esther Walson-Jack

Dame Esther Walson-Jack, a lawyer with extensive experience in public administration, has held several key positions that prepared her for this role. Prior to her appointment as Head of Civil Service, she served as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, where she played a vital role in shaping educational policies.

Appointed as a Permanent Secretary in 2017 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Walson-Jack has worked in various ministries, including the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Federal Ministries of Power, Water Resources, and Sanitation. Her wide-ranging experience has given her a deep understanding of the public sector.

Walson-Jack was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 after earning her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos. Her legal background has been integral to her approach to governance.

She is married to Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack, a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), making them a notable couple in Nigeria’s legal and public service communities.

The Federal Civil Service, now under Walson-Jack’s leadership, plays a crucial role in managing the federal government workforce. Her leadership is expected to drive further reforms and innovations, contributing to the broader goals of national development.