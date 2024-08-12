The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results of its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2O24.

Candidates who took the examination can follow the detailed guide below to access their results.

Nairametrics reports that WAEC has withheld the results of 215,267 candidates due to concerns over examination malpractice. This figure represents approximately 11.92% of the total 1,805,216 candidates who sat for the 2024 WASSCE.

Candidates whose results have been withheld will be contacted directly by WAEC with further instructions on how to address the issues identified.

Dr. Amos Dangut, Head of the Nigeria Office of WAEC, revealed that out of the 1,805,216 candidates who sat for the 2024 WASSCE, 1,332,089 achieved credits in five subjects, including either Mathematics or English Language.

“A total of 1,301,949 candidates obtained credits in five subjects that included both Mathematics and English Language, representing 72.9% of the total examinees. This year’s performance shows a 7.6% decline compared to the previous year.” He said

To check your 2024 WASSCE results, simply visit the official WAEC result-checking portal at https://waecdirect.org

How to buy WAEC result checker pin

Every applicant has already received their serial number and PIN for the result checker from WAEC. To find your Result Checker PIN and Serial Number, examine the Smart Identity Card that was used to administer the test.

To order the PIN online, the applicant must go to the WAEC Request Management System webpage if they have misplaced their PIN or have surpassed the allotted number of checks.

A WAEC result checker PIN is available for N4,250. On the Request Management System portal of the council, candidates can purchase the e-PIN/result checker. The steps to purchase a WAEC result checker PIN are as follows:

Go to the WAEC Request Management System portal at https://request.waec.ng

Your Transaction Ref No will be generated automatically.

Under the Select a Request Type option, pick Request For Service from the list of options.

Under the Select a Request option, pick Sale of WAEC Direct Result Checker for the list of options.

Now enter your Name, Phone Number and Email Address in the required columns.

Finally, click on Proceed to Online payment to make payment and access your WAEC result checker PIN.

How to check the result online

You don’t need to purchase any scratch card/pin to access your result. Check your Smart Identity Card for your Result Checker PIN and Serial Number.

Visit https://www.waecdirect.org/ and in the required column, enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789).

For examination year < 1999, enter your 8-digit WAEC Examination Number (This is your 5-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 19865001).

Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2024

Select the Type of Examination, i.e. SCHOOL CANDIDATE RESULT

Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number

Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

Click on Check Result

How to check for your result through SMS

⁠Only subscribers of MTN, Glo, and Airtel are able to use this SMS method to verify their WAEC results and SMS charges will be applied

Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

⁠ Send to 32327

⁠ You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

Note: If you did not receive your WAEC result via SMS, kindly repeat this step again.

What you should know

The federal government of Nigeria in May announced a fresh scholarship award from the Government of Vietnam for candidates who passed the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

Tagged “VIETNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY-INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (VNU-IS) SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMMES FOR ACADEMIC YEAR 2024-2025”, the ministry advised Nigerian applicants to maximize the opportunity.

The scholarship offers various ranges of financial support:

Vietnam Scholarship Programme: Offers 100% tuition fee waiver for 5 candidates.

Hanoi Scholarship Programme: Offers a 50% tuition fee waiver for 8 candidates.

International Student Scholarship Programme : Offers a waiver of the 1st-semester tuition fees for 12 candidates.