The newly appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, has highlighted the critical importance of computer literacy for Nigeria’s public servants.

Addressing public servants in Abuja on Monday during the Confirmatory Promotional Examination (COMPRO), Walson-Jack stressed that those lacking computer skills would find themselves sidelined in the evolving civil service landscape.

“Computer literacy is no longer optional but a fundamental requirement for relevance in today’s digitized civil service,” Walson-Jack declared.

She highlighted that the federal government is committed to transforming the service to align with global standards and reiterated that all civil servants must embrace computer training to remain effective.

The examination, which was conducted in 45 centres nationwide, tested 12,444 candidates, including newly appointed officers and para-military personnel. Walson-Jack, represented by Mr. Raymond Omachi, Permanent Secretary of the Common Services Office, noted that the collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was aimed at ensuring transparency in the process.

“We have observed that the process is proceeding smoothly and effectively,” Walson-Jack commented, expressing her gratitude to JAMB for facilitating a seamless examination.

Mrs. Funmilola B-Usman, Acting Director of Information Technology Services at JAMB, lauded the initiative, describing it as a significant step forward. She expressed satisfaction with the candidates’ preparedness and engagement during the examination.

“The candidates have demonstrated a commendable level of readiness and adaptability to the new system, which is very encouraging,” B-Usman said.

What to know

Nairametrics recently reported that Dame Esther Walson-Jack, who was sworn in as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) by President Tinubu, had already announced plans to bring significant reform and innovation to Nigeria’s civil service.

Her appointment, finalized in July 2024, aligns with the federal government’s aim to address ongoing challenges and enhance adherence to sector regulations.

Walson-Jack, a lawyer with a robust background in public administration, previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education and various other ministries including Niger Delta Affairs, Power, Water Resources, and Sanitation. Her extensive experience in shaping policies and understanding public sector dynamics positions her well for this new role.

Called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 after earning her law degree from the University of Lagos, Walson-Jack’s legal expertise has informed her governance approach. She is married to Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack, a notable figure in Nigeria’s legal community.

Her leadership is expected to spearhead reforms and drive advancements in the Federal Civil Service, supporting broader national development goals.