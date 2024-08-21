Dun & Bradstreet is proud to announce the continued success and growth of its premier solution, Vend-R, in Nigeria.

Over the last eight years, Vend-R has onboarded several enterprise clients, providing them access to over 5,000 verified vendors.

This achievement further solidifies Vend-R’s position as robust access tool for procurement teams and suppliers seeking end-to-end supply chain optimization.

Vend-R, an online portal offered by Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria, is designed to connect procurement teams with suppliers efficiently, facilitating efficiency in supply chain operations. In addition, Vend-R allows corporate compliance and legal teams to periodically screen suppliers, their shareholders, and directors against important watchlists, adverse media coverage, and other risk factors, that could pose a reputational or regulatory vulnerability to the organization.

Vend-R has been widely adopted by some of the largest companies in Nigeria, including Ikeja Electric, Mobil, Walter Smith, Nigerian Breweries, and many more.

“We are thrilled to see the remarkable growth of Vend-R in Nigeria,” said Womo Diriyai, Country Manager of Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria. “An integral part of our goal is to provide businesses with the tools needed to derisk their supply chains and improve operational efficiency. The record number of clients onboarded during April 2024 to June 2024 is a testament to the capability and effectiveness of Vend-R. We look forward to providing continuous support to Nigerian businesses for achieving their procurement goals.”

Ikeja Electric, one of the earliest subscribers of Vend-R, shared their positive experience about the platform. Company representatives stated, “Our partnership with Dun & Bradstreet has been nothing short of exceptional, as the company continues to play a crucial role in supporting our business endeavors through their comprehensive suite of services that has helped to promote efficiency and reliability in our operations. Dun & Bradstreet’s Vend-R has been instrumental in optimizing our supplier relationships through adequate vendor prequalification and registration services while streamlining our procurement processes for effective vendor selection.”

The success of Vend-R in Nigeria is a significant milestone for Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in the region. As more companies recognize the benefits of Vend-R, Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria remains dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in supply chain management.

For more information about Dun & Bradstreet’s Vend-R visit

https://dnbsame.com/products/vend-r/

About Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa:

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. Over 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of all sizes around the world, rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

If you are interested in learning more about how Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa can help your company, contact us today.