Dun & Bradstreet proudly announces the incorporation of ESG RegisteredTM into its product catalog in Nigeria.

The state-of-the-art solution will aid responsible companies in showcasing their environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials on a global level and gaining an edge over the competition through an industry-trusted seal.

Through the release of this cutting-edge product, Dun & Bradstreet will recognize companies committed to sustainable business practices and award them a certificate with ESG ratings.

Small, medium, and large businesses can utilize ESG RegisteredTM to showcase their commitment to sustainability and enter Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud- a service used by over 92% of Fortune 500 companies to vet customers, suppliers, and other business partners.

ESG RegisteredTM is built from globally recognized standards. It provides companies with a trusted badge of recognition to signify their commitment to ESG guidelines.

The seal ensures transparency and sustainability in business functions and enables businesses to understand their ESG performance, identify risks, and overcome ESG-related gaps.

The D&B ESG RegisteredTM profile helps firms share their ESG profile and badge of recognition digitally and physically.

Dun & Bradstreet’s records span almost 100 million businesses and are updated every month.

Talking about ESG RegisteredTM, Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria, Country Head, Womo Diriyai stated that “ESG RegisteredTM aims to provide responsible companies with an avenue to project their ESG credentials.

Combining technology with ESG data, Dun & Bradstreet recognizes sustainable organizations by awarding them with a badge that widens their projection at a global scale. With the rapid growth in digitalization in Nigeria, it is essential to implement technology to ensure a green future. ESG RegisteredTM is an all-in-one solution for responsible companies looking to showcase their ESG performance and fill gaps in adherence to the ESG guidelines.

Through this product, responsible companies get a unique opportunity to turn their sustainable business practices into an advantage. The business ecosystem of Nigeria is becoming competitive day after day which makes me confident of the success of ESG RegisteredTM in the country.”

