Dun & Bradstreet’s latest Global Business Optimism Insights (GBOI) Report for Q2 2025 reveals a marginal 1.3% quarter-on-quarter decrease in worldwide business optimism.

The report, a quarterly gauge of global business sentiment, highlights the ongoing challenges posed by trade-related policy uncertainty and its broader economic repercussions.

The GBOI synthesizes five key indices, tracking expectations for growth, supply chain continuity, financial confidence, investment confidence, and current ESG sentiment.

The findings indicate that export-focused industries are facing headwinds due to rising tariffs and shifting trade policies, leading to increased cost pressures and demand fluctuations.

Financial risks remain elevated globally, with businesses navigating inflationary concerns and tight liquidity. Investment sentiment is generally cautious, although sectors related to AI and automation show growing optimism. While supply chain risks have slightly eased due to diversification, cost concerns persist in markets impacted by tariffs. Notably, the focus on social and governance aspects of ESG has softened, while environmental sustainability remains a key priority.

The overall dip in global optimism was primarily driven by a 1.7% decline in advanced economies. In contrast, sentiment across emerging economies remained largely stable. Medium-sized businesses reported an increase in optimism (+7.8%), while small and large enterprises saw decreases. Interestingly, small businesses in emerging markets bucked the trend with a slight rise in optimism.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. Over 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of all sizes around the world rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower costs, and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. is responsible for the Dun & Bradstreet business in countries across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. offers a suite of information solutions across these regions. Our services are utilized extensively by banks, financial institutions, government departments, multinationals, corporate entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises for seamless operations. We have offices in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

If you are interested in learning more about how Dun & Bradstreet South Asia, Middle East, and Africa can help your company, Contact us today.