A well-trained workforce is key to a thriving economy, but the UK youth sector is falling behind due to limited alternatives to university education.

According to a Financial Times report, last week, thousands of British teenagers learned whether their A-level and BTec results would qualify them for university and a future career.

But at the London South Bank University sixth form college (LSBU), which hosts a diverse student body including individuals from Nigeria; students are seeking an alternative approach.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Some BTec engineering students are aiming for apprenticeships instead of traditional degrees. This reflects a broader shift in the UK, driven by concerns about student debt and the appeal of earning while learning.

A call for necessary measures to be taken:

Assistant vice-principal at LSBU, Derwyn Kennedy, says, “If you’d asked a typical class here 10 years ago how many want to go to university, almost all the hands shot up. But now, only five or so want to go to uni; the majority are looking for apprenticeships. The trouble is, there is a big gap between the supply of apprenticeships and the demand for them.”

Financial Times reveals that the new Labour government, elected to revive the economy, faces the challenge of improving opportunities for the roughly 50% of young Britons who do not go to university.

The Labour plan includes expanding investment in skills training beyond traditional vocational fields to critical areas like life sciences and professional services.

However, Lord Richard Layard, a Labour peer and professor at the London School of Economics, points out a fundamental issue: “University places are almost unlimited due to government-backed student loans, but apprenticeships are capped because of inadequate funding.”

More reports state that government data shows applications for apprenticeships outnumber available positions by three to one. This gap means that by age 18, over one-third of young people in Britain are not in any form of training, a higher rate compared to other advanced economies.

A healthcare assistant at London South Bank University, Grace Dela Cruz, says, “There are loads of us interested in joining the apprenticeship at our trust, but they can only support one staff member on each ward.”

MSC construction project management student, Abioye Oyenuga, also stated she chose to study in LSBU because it was situated in the heart of London.

The lack of adequate training becomes evident in international educational statistics. British students perform well at age 15 but fall behind European peers by age 24 due to inadequate training.

Nearly 20% of working-age adults in the UK lack upper secondary qualifications, compared to lower rates in Canada and the US.

Labour criticizes previous Conservative governments for neglecting skills development, leading to a decline in apprenticeships and adult education.

Labour’s strategy includes reorganizing the training landscape under Skills England, which will replace the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

This new body aims to unify the training system and focus on qualifications needed for government priorities like housing and green energy.

Interim chair of Skills England, Richard Pennycook, will oversee the transition, with detailed plans expected within the next year.

What is to come

Labour also proposes replacing the apprenticeship levy with a “growth and skills levy,” allowing employers more flexibility in how they spend training funds. This change aims to increase funding for a wider range of training.

allowing employers more flexibility in how they spend training funds. This change aims to increase funding for a wider range of training. Jane Gratton of the British Chambers of Commerce notes, “Our recent survey found that a third of companies will invest in apprenticeships and a third said they didn’t need them.

The biggest demand is for lighter training, such as coaching and short courses. Whatever the final system, it needs to give businesses the confidence to invest.”