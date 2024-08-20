Nollywood’s indigenous Yoruba-language film, Lakatabu, has recorded box office success, grossing N200 million in Nigeria.

The film, which stars and is produced by Odunlade Adekola, one of the country’s top-grossing actors, has become one of the highest-earning Nollywood films of 2024.

According to data tracked by Nairametrics, Lakatabu earned N47 million in its opening weekend, making it the third-highest opening of 2024, with over 11,000 cinema admissions.

Within a week, the film’s revenue surged to N94 million. By June 30, 2024, Lakatabu had grossed N126 million, ultimately reaching N168 million before surpassing the N200 million mark.

The film, which premiered on June 21, 2024, quickly emerged as a major hit in the Nigerian film industry. Data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) indicates that Lakatabu was the highest-grossing Nollywood film from June 21 to June 27, 2024, generating nearly N65 million in that week alone.

The strong box office performance of Lakatabu comes amid a broader trend of Yoruba-language films gaining prominence on streaming platforms. Films like Anikulapo, Ijogbon, Jagun Jagun, and Ayinla have found success on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Showmax, reflecting the genre’s growing international appeal.

What to know

This success places Lakatabu alongside other notable Yoruba-language Nollywood productions, such as Kayode Kasum’s Ajosepo, which grossed over N250 million at the Nigerian box office, and Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds, which also grossed N250 million before transitioning to Amazon Prime.

Nairametrics has previously highlighted the success of Yoruba-language films, noting Jagun Jagun by Femi Adebayo as a standout, having won the Best Indigenous Film award. Lakatabu tells the story of an armed robber with magical powers who instills fear through kidnappings and murders. The narrative intensifies as the protagonist faces threats from rivals, exploring the challenges he encounters and the fear he evokes.

Odunlade Adekola continues to build his reputation for high-grossing films, following his role in Orisa, which earned N127 million. Known for his compelling performances and directorial skills, Adekola has made a significant impact on the industry, both in front of and behind the camera. His ability to connect with audiences has earned him two Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), highlighting his versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles.

More Insights

Lakatabu is bolstered by a strong ensemble cast that includes notable Nollywood actors such as Adunni Ade, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Temidayo Adenibuyan (credited as Tope Adenibuyan), Eniola Ajao, and Bolaji Amusan. These actors bring depth to the film, enhancing its appeal to a broad audience.

Behind the scenes, the film’s production quality is elevated by the contributions of key crew members. Sanjo Adegoke served as both the cinematographer and editor, ensuring that the visual storytelling and pacing were top-notch. Opeyemi Sodunke took on the role of assistant director, supporting the overall direction of the film. The sound department, led by Olabode Odeyemi, also played a crucial role in creating the film’s immersive atmosphere.