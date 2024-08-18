The Edo State Government has announced the recruitment of 5,500 teachers as part of the EdoBest programme, aimed at strengthening the education system.

This initiative is intended to address the teacher shortage and improve the quality of education in the basic education sector.

According to reports by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu made the announcement at the National Stakeholders’ Forum on Senior Secondary Education.

This two-day forum was organized to discuss education policies and reforms in Nigeria.

The EdoBest programme, launched in 2018, focuses on integrating technology into education and improving the learning experience.

The new recruitment is part of the state government’s effort to fill the identified 11,000 teacher gaps in the basic education sector.

The reality of Nigeria’s Unemployment and Opportunity:

Nigeria faces significant youth unemployment, with over 13 million young people currently jobless. The recruitment of these teachers is seen as a potential solution to both education and employment challenges.

To this end, concerns about teacher layoffs should be clarified. Further reports from This Day revealed that rather than laying off teachers, over 75 per cent of those involved in the EdoSTAR programme, whose contracts end in April next year, will be integrated into permanent positions.

Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs. Ozavize Salami, (SUBEB), provided information on the recruitment process at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA).

She announced that the recruitment process is complete and the new hires will receive their employment letters by Monday.

What You Should Know:

The EdoSTAR programme, initiated in 2022, was designed to address teacher shortages by hiring teachers on a part-time basis for three years, providing them with training and evaluation for potential permanent roles.

This programme has shown success, particularly in rural areas

Out of 19,931 applications, 16,038 candidates participated in the computer-based test and interviews.

This recruitment effort continues Governor Godwin Obaseki’s educational reforms in the state.

The new teachers are expected to enhance the teaching workforce and support Edo’s leadership in educational reform.

Moreover, over 70 per cent of the EdoSTAR fellows from two years ago have been transitioned to full-time government teaching roles. Their salaries increased from N40,000 to N70,000 in May 2024.

More reports reveal that new recruit Miss Ohenhen Adoye expressed her satisfaction with the recruitment process and anticipation of starting her civil service role.

Another candidate, Ohirhein Augustine, addressed concerns about job security, assuring that the new positions offer stability and counter previous fears related to other programs.