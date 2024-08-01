The Zamfara Government in the Northern region of Nigeria has awarded contracts worth over N2.8 billion for various projects to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

These contracts cover the 2023 UBEC/SUBEB Matching Grant Intervention for the first to fourth quarters of 2023.

The Chairman of Zamfara SUBEB, Dr. Nasiru Anka, made this announcement at an event in Gusau, where certificates of contract were presented to the beneficiaries.

Anka stated that the projects, valued at N2,791,569,918.25, were awarded to local contractors across the 14 local government areas of the state.

What he said

Anka provided details of the contract for schools saying,

“The projects include one new Safe School, 14 blocks of VIP toilets, six playrooms for Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), four blocks of two classrooms, offices, and stores, 13 blocks of three classrooms and stores as well as eight perimeter wall fences.

“Other renovation works were 13 blocks of three classrooms, offices and stores with existing verandas, 14 blocks of two classrooms, offices with existing verandas, 11 blocks of two classrooms, office with introduction of new verandas, one perimeter wall fence, three-four-pit VIP toilets as well as renovation of one block of four-classrooms, office, and store.

“Others are the provision of 4,612 two-seater pupils furniture, 242 teachers’ tables, 362 teachers’ chairs, six sets of ECCDE furniture and six sets of office furniture,” he said.

Speaking further, he said,

“With these projects and investments, I am confident that we will continue to improve the quality of education and facilities in the state.

“Your continued support and dedication are invaluable to us as we work towards these goals.”

Anka added that the 2024 budget earmarked approximately N3,554,642,584.46 as the Matching Grant for the first to fourth quarters of the year, which will be matched equally with the same amount.

“This will bring the total matching grant for the year 2024 to N7, 109,285,168.92,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the other contractors, Mallam Tanimun Mada expressed gratitude for the recognition. He promised to justify the confidence placed in them by delivering quality work that will stand the test of time.

What you should know about SUBEB

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is a policy reform measure of the Federal Government of Nigeria, aimed at rectifying distortions in basic education.

The neglect of public schools in many Northern states, including those in southern Nigeria, has continued unabated despite the yearly budgetary allocation to education by the states.

Also, access to basic quality education remains low in the North which has placed the region on the lower rung of the educational development index as evidenced in the performance of students and pupils in national examinations and competitions.

This has necessitated interventions like SUBEB to make changes in educational facilities across Nigeria.