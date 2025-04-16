Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) celebrated the extraordinary contributions of its retired directors, whose visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of Nigeria’s capital market.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, followed the Group’s 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, and brought together a distinguished gathering of regulatory leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic community.

The event underscored NGX Group’s commitment to sustaining the legacy of innovation, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement, principles championed by the honorees.

Their foundational work continues to guide the Group’s mission to deliver long-term value and market growth.

In his opening remarks, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, paid tribute to their enduring impact:

“Tonight, we honor the remarkable men and women whose leadership, dedication, and foresight have left an indelible mark on our Exchange and Nigeria’s financial markets. Their legacies remain ingrained in our DNA and will continue to inspire our path forward.”

Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasized the honorees’ broader economic influence. “Their contributions extended beyond the Exchange, reinforcing Lagos’s position as Africa’s leading financial and economic hub.”

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), acknowledged their transformative role. “These distinguished leaders laid the groundwork for today’s dynamic, transparent, and globally competitive capital market. Their governance standards and bold decisions remain benchmarks for excellence.”

Adding royal commendation, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, praised their national impact. “As a custodian of tradition and progress, I celebrate these trailblazers whose wisdom and commitment have driven Nigeria’s economic advancement and inspired future generations.”

Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, Former President of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, reflected on their legacy. “Capital markets are the backbone of thriving economies. The progress we see today stems directly from these directors’ vision, integrity, and leadership, which established enduring governance standards.”

A poignant moment came with a tribute to the late Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, OFR, former Group Chairman, whose leadership was instrumental in NGX’s demutualization and modernization. Other key figures, including Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, former CEO of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and GMD/CEO of NGX Group, were also celebrated for steering the Exchange through landmark transformations.

Closing the event, Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, remarked:

“Tonight, we honor not only the architects of our past but also the partners shaping our future. To our retired directors, your legacies ignite the aspirations of tomorrow’s leaders. Together, we will continue building a market that embodies Nigeria’s innovation, resilience, and strength.”

With decades of collective service, the retired directors have propelled NGX Group into a modern, technology-driven exchange. Their contributions have strengthened governance, elevated investor confidence, and enhanced Nigeria’s capital market on the global stage, laying a robust foundation for sustainable growth and investment across Africa.