The Lagos State Government has reintroduced a 25% fare discount on all regulated transportation modes, including buses, ferries, and train services, as part of its efforts to alleviate economic hardship.

The announcement, made via the official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, is a component of the broader “Eko Cares” initiative, which encompasses various government interventions, including transportation fare reductions and medical assistance.

This reintroduction of the fare discount comes just two months after the previous discount ended on June 2, following an initial reintroduction in February aimed at easing the financial burden on residents.

“It is all part of Eko Cares, the umbrella programme of the state government’s interventions to cushion the effects of economic hardship. Others include “Ounjè Eko”, the Sunday Market under which prices of basic food items were slashed by 25%, and the 25% fare cut on all government transportation platforms,” the statement read in part.

While this statement officially confirms the reintroduction of the fare reduction, further details on how the discount will be implemented are still pending.

These details are expected to be provided by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the body responsible for overseeing all regulated transport services within the state.

What you should know

Since 2023, the Lagos State Government has periodically adjusted fare discounts on regulated transport services in response to the ongoing economic challenges faced by residents.

The first significant measure was a 50% fare rebate, introduced following the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This discount, effective from August 2 to November 6, 2023, was designed to mitigate the impact of rising living costs. However, once fares returned to their original rates, public concerns about the continuing economic strain led the government to implement a 25% discount on November 7, 2023.

This discount was in effect until January 28, 2024, but persistent economic difficulties prompted further action, leading the government to reinstate the 25% reduction in February 2024, which remained in place until it was suspended on June 3, 2024.

Additionally, to encourage greater use of the Blue Line metro rail, the government introduced a 25% fare reduction for off-peak hours between Mile 2 and Marina on August 12, 2024. This move was part of broader efforts to promote the electric rail system while providing financial relief to commuters.

These measures reflect the government’s ongoing attempts to balance fiscal policies with the public’s need for economic relief, highlighting the challenges of managing transport costs amidst fluctuating economic conditions in Lagos.