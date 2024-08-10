The number of health and care worker visa applications decreased with an 81% drop between April and July 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

This is according to an official report by the UK home office, Visa applications fell from 18,300 in August 2023 to 2,900 in July 2024.

From April to July 2024, there were 10,800 applications, an 81% decrease from the same period in 2023.

The sharp decline follows rule changes, introduced by the Conservative government, which banned most international students and health and social care workers from bringing families to the UK.

Applications for dependents peaked at 23,300 in August 2023 but dropped to 5,100 by July 2024. There were 22,200 applications from April to July 2024, a 71% decrease from the previous year.

Skilled worker visa applications increased to 10,100 in April 2024 but settled at 6,000 by July 2024. There were 28,600 applications from April to July 2024, a 23% increase from 2023.

Study visa applications from January to July 2024 totalled 156,800, a 16% decrease from the previous year. Applications from dependents dropped by 81% following new restrictions.

What they said

Reports from BBC stated the Home Office remains committed to supporting the training and development of the domestic workforce to fill critical skill shortages, particularly in the health and social care sectors.

This approach aims to reduce reliance on overseas workers and promote sustainable workforce development within the UK.

We would “ensure we train up our homegrown workforce and address the shortage of skills”.

A spokesperson for the department said that immigration brought “many benefits to the UK, but it must be controlled and delivered through a fair system,” it stated.

Nadra Ahmed, executive co-chairman of the National Care Association, told BBC that the sector has begun seeing some staff either return home or relocate to countries with “a less hostile environment around immigration”.

“If we had a domestic workforce willing to work then we wouldn’t need these international recruits.”

Ahmed further noted that it would “take a few years” to build up a domestic workforce and cautioned that vacancies in the sector could reach unsustainable levels.

Backstory

The United Kingdom (UK) Government has banned foreign Health and Care Workers from bringing dependants to the country as part of its measure to reduce migration into the country, with overseas care workers bringing an estimated 120,000 dependants to the UK last year.

The Home Office noted that the new measure would deliver the biggest-ever reduction in the country’s net migration with the British government saying that this was a way of reducing “unprecedented” and “unsustainable” levels of legal migration to the country.

Home Secretary, James Cleverly, said his plan would result in 300,000 fewer people coming to the UK in the coming years.