As part of his four-day visit to African countries, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will announce a slew of support totaling £60 million for agriculture, food systems and humanitarian activities in Nigeria.

According to the British government, the package is hoped to help more than 4 million people develop better agricultural practices and combat the effects of climate change occasioned by carbon emissions.

James Cleverly’s visit to Nigeria is part of his tour to three African can countries Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia.

Statement of the U.K government

A statement by the U.K government reveals the foreign secretary will announce a £10 million facility in Lagos in partnership with finance firm InfraCredit. The statement reads,

“In Lagos today, he will announce a £10 million UK-backed facility in Nigeria, in partnership with finance company InfraCredit that will unlock funding for sustainable and climate-friendly infrastructure development projects, such as providing renewable energy services to homes in urban areas, as well as green housing.”

Foreign secretary’s activities in Abuja

In Abuja, the foreign secretary will announce a Propcom+ contract worth £55 million – part of the United Kingdom’s £95 million Propcom+ international climate finance program agreed at COP27.

It hopes to support rural farmers and help them scale up sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking on his visit, Mr. Cleverly said,

“Nigeria has a booming population and the largest economy in Africa – there is huge potential for an even closer partnership between UK and Nigerian businesses which will be of mutual benefit to both countries.

“Together we are focusing on the future, putting in place green, clean measures, both in agriculture and infrastructure development, to create climate-resilient solutions for the global challenges we all face today and will increasingly face in the years to come.”

Meeting with President Tinubu

The foreign secretary will also use the opportunity to meet President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Mr. Nuhu Ribadu to discuss issues revolving around trade, investment and security within Nigeria and in the region.