The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has warned House Officers that their membership in the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) or the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) could jeopardize their qualification for full registration.

The notice was issued in a statement signed by Dr. Fatima Kyari, the CEO of the Medical and Dental Council Of Nigeria as seen on X by Nairametrics.

While acknowledging the Constitutional right to freedom of association, the council made it clear that House Officers should not be compelled to join the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) or the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

‘’MDCN does not consider House Officers as members of the NMA or the NARD. House Officers who insist on participating in the activities of the aforementioned associations may imperil their qualification for full registration subject to the Registrar’s review pursuant to sections 6 and 12 of the Act.’’ she stated.

Clarification from MDCN

Clarifying the status of doctors and dentists employed as House Officers in approved hospitals across the country. She said House Officers are provisionally registered the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, they are recognized as doctors only for their training period, which is necessary for obtaining a certificate that qualifies them for full registration as doctors or dentists.

‘’House Officers are only provisionally registered as provided for by section 11(2)(a) and section 12(1) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (the Act).

House Officers are doctors only for the purpose of obtaining the Certificate of Experience (Housemanship sign off forms). Section 12(2) of the Act states clearly that they shall not be considered as doctors for any other reason. This is why they cannot be respondents before the disciplinary organs of the professions, the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP) and the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal (MDPDT).’’

Dr. Fatima Kyari also advised House Officers to comply with the MDCN’s guidelines to ensure they achieve full registration.

MDCN aims to prevent any misunderstanding about the status and responsibilities of House Officers in Nigeria’s medical field.

What you should know

Medical education in Nigeria spans six years, followed by a compulsory one-year internship known as Housemanship.

During this period, House Officers practice with a provisional license under the supervision of senior doctors, including registrars, senior registrars, or consultants.

Their duties involve direct patient care, such as securing IV access, taking blood and urine samples, monitoring patients, and administering medications. Upon successful completion of this program, they qualify for full registration as doctors.