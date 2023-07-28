In response to the ongoing indefinite strike initiated by the National Association of Resident Doctors, the Federal Government has taken a significant step by granting approval for a peculiar allowance of twenty-five thousand naira (N25,000) to be paid to medical and dental doctors serving in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics within the federal public service.

The allocation for this allowance will be sourced from the overhead budget. The announcement was made through a statement issued by Ekpo Nta, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salary and Wages Commission.

Review on salary increase

Moreover, in an effort to address some of the demands made by the striking doctors, the government has released several circulars.

Among these is the Circular on Review of CONMESS (Consolidated Medical Salary Structure), which outlines a 25% increase for grades CONMESS one to six (1-6) and a 35% increase for grades CONMESS seven (7).

Additionally, a Circular on Review of CONHESS (Consolidated Health Salary Structure) has been issued. This circular stipulates a 25% increase for grades CONHESS one to fourteen (1-14) and a 35% increase for grade CONHESS fifteen (15).

Furthermore, to address the concerns of doctors working outside hospitals, a circular has been issued specifically for Hazard Allowance.

These measures demonstrate the government’s commitment to resolving the ongoing crisis and providing better working conditions and remuneration for medical practitioners in the country.

The hope is that these initiatives will contribute to resolving the strike and pave the way for improved healthcare services for all citizens.

What you should know

Earlier in the week, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) announced an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to meet some demands.

Some of their demands include; failure to release the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), review of the consolidated medical salary structure, payment of arrears from 2014, 2015 and 2016 and many others.

The speaker of the House of Representatives had earlier requested members of the NARD provide a two-week grace period during the meeting with the leadership of the group.

Resident Doctors are medical Doctors in training in a specialised field of medicine.

There are 9000 to 10,000 resident Doctors in the country.

Nigeria has been experiencing a brain drain as a result of the exodus of medical practitioners.

According to the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) around 50 Doctors emigrate from the country every week.