The Federal Government has committed N20 billion monthly to Julius Berger Plc for the completion of the dualization of an 82-kilometre section, totalling 164 kilometres, of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, with a target completion timeline of 14 months.

This update was disclosed in a statement on the official website of the Ministry of Works, following a meeting on Wednesday between the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and representatives from Julius Berger.

The discussion focused on delays in several road projects awarded to the contractor nationwide, which have been attributed to various challenges.

During a site visit to the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, Umahi praised the quality of work being undertaken by Julius Berger but stressed the importance of completing one carriageway (one side of the dual road) at a time before moving on to the next.

Furthermore, Umahi instructed Julius Berger to fill both carriageways with a stone base and level them within three weeks to alleviate the difficulties faced by road users during construction. He emphasized that this step is crucial to reducing discomfort and enhancing the travel experience as the project advances.

“On the section of Abuja Kaduna- Zaria-Kano road agreed to be handled by Julius Berger Plc, he commended the quality of work being done but directed the contractor to stick to one carriageway at a time within the scope and conclude their works.

“The contractor was further directed to, within three weeks, fill the two carriageways with stone base and level it to alleviate the sufferings of road users,” Umahi was quoted saying.

He further said, “We agreed that this project, within their own corridor, will last for 14 months.

“Project execution should be deployed in four sections, and we’ll be paying Berger ₦20 billion every month to get the job completed.”

The statement emphasized that this effort is part of the federal government’s commitment to thoroughly evaluate ongoing federal road projects, ensuring contractors meet performance standards and adhere to completion timelines.

What you should know

In the last week of July 2024, the Federal Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the commencement of the dualization of the unfinished sections of the 375.9 km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Federal Highway , which connects the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to Kano State.

Three contractors were engaged to oversee various sections of the highway. Umahi reported that work had begun on the first 38-kilometer section, totalling 76 kilometres of dual lanes, starting with palliative measures and earthworks, followed by the installation of reinforced concrete pavement.

Julius Berger, responsible for an 82km section (164 kilometres of dual lanes), promptly began their work. The Works Minister commended the high quality of their efforts and set a potential completion deadline of May 2025 for Julius Berger’s section.

It is also worth noting that on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, the Dangote Group of Companies has been assigned the responsibility for a 38-kilometre dual carriageway section at chainage 0+000 Zuba.