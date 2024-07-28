The Federal Government has announced the commencement of the dualization of the uncompleted sections of the 375.9 km Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Federal Highway that links the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to Kano State.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, CON, announced this during the flag-off ceremony for the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway on Saturday.

The event also marked the handover of the 38 km dual carriageway section of the road to the Dangote Group of Companies at chainage 0+000 Zuba, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website.

“In the avowed determination of the Renewed Hope administration of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to complete the dualization of the 375.9 km Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Federal Highway, the federal government has commenced immediate work on the dualization of the uncompleted sections of the Highway from Abuja to Kano in North West Geo-Political Zone of the country,” the statement read in part.

At the flag-off and handover ceremony, Umahi urged the three companies overseeing the project sections to commit to its timely completion. He noted the Ministry’s need to re-evaluate project rates due to rising material costs since the last review nine months ago.

Umahi also announced that work on the first 38-kilometer section, totalling 76 kilometres of dual lanes, had commenced with palliative measures and earthworks, followed by the installation of reinforced concrete pavement.

More insight

The statement noted that during his visit to the section managed by Julius Berger Plc, the Works Minister praised the contractor for their prompt start and quality work. He emphasized that the federal government expects the entire project to be completed and delivered by May 2025.

Umahi mentioned that the federal government is in discussions with Berger would focus on strategies to ensure the project’s completion by May 29th. If Berger cannot meet this deadline, the remaining work would be reassigned to Dangote under the Tax Credit Scheme for reinforced concrete pavement, he stated.

“So what we will be discussing with Berger is what can we do to finish this job within May 29th.

“This is very important because we don’t want to stay here beyond May 29th, 2025.

“And so what Berger cannot finish, we would also have to take it over and give to Dangote under Tax Credit and for reinforced concrete pavement,” he said,

The Minister of Works directed the contractors managing the three sections of the highway to maintain one carriageway for vehicular traffic while consistently working on the other.

Additionally, the Minister launched ‘Operation Free Our Roads,’ aimed at making all federal roads under rehabilitation motorable starting this rainy season.

He noted that the initiative will address potholes and failed sections using stone base repairs, ensuring both carriageways are passable.

Umahi emphasized the importance of Ministry engineers, including those from the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), taking this task seriously and stressed that the initiative involves both the Ministry of Works and FERMA. He urged all directors and zonal engineers of FERMA to prioritize this effort.