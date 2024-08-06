Join Ugodre in the latest quarterly results from major players in the telecommunications, consumer goods, and banking sectors. He unpacks how inflation and currency devaluation have impacted MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa, analyzes the struggles of consumer goods giants like Dangote Sugar and Nestle Nigeria, and celebrates the impressive gains in the banking sector with highlights from Wema Bank and First Bank. He also touches on the robust performance of palm oil producers and the oil industry’s surprising results.

This episode shares insights and expert analysis to help you navigate the ever-changing market landscape.