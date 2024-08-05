The Kaduna State Security Council, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has announced a 24-hour curfew in the metropolitan areas of Kaduna and Zaria.

This is according to an official statement issued by the Kaduna State Security Council on August 5, 2024.

This decision follows a thorough review of the escalating security situation in the state. In response to the deteriorating situation, the Security Council has resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew from August 5th to August 6th on the affected areas with immediate effect.

This measure aims to restore order and ensure the safety of citizens and their properties

“Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security,” stated Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The council has cited substantial evidence indicating that the ongoing protests have been hijacked by criminal elements. These elements have engaged in looting shops and destroying both private and public properties, prompting immediate action from the state government. The council assured the public that the situation will be continuously monitored, and the curfew will be reviewed as required.

What you should know

Earlier reports from social media indicated that the protests in Kaduna, initially peaceful, had turned violent. Today, a large protest procession began at 10:15 a.m., marching along Junction Road towards Ahmadu Bello Road, chanting, “Tinubu ze soka’ kaa’sa,” loosely translating to “Tinubu must step down.”

The protesters, insisting that President Tinubu must step down, hailed every military van they encountered, shouting, jumping, and chanting, “Tinubu yaa’so’ka, mu’na so soja,” meaning “Tinubu step down, we want soldiers.”

The protesters chanted in Hausa, “Bama so,” meaning “We don’t want hunger.” A few protesters were flying a flag resembling the Russian flag.

A more desperate faction of the group was seen burning and tearing the Nigerian flag.

Approximately six police vans carrying anti-riot policemen were seen blaring sirens as they drove around the metropolis to manage the swelling crowd of protesters. Additional security agents stood guard at strategic points on Ahmadu Bello Road to the Central Market.

Nairametrics reported that government properties, including the Kaduna State Traffic Laws Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), were looted.

There have also been reports of a curfew in Kaduna, as at least two people have been allegedly killed during the protests.