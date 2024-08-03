The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commenced the distribution of its $906,205 (N1,449,928,000) aid to Nigerian communities affected by the devastating floods of 2022.

This was disclosed by ECOWAS in a statement published on its website on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Flagged off in Adamawa State, ECOWAS believes its aid and relief packages represent a significant step to bolster humanitarian efforts among member states through impactful, people-focused projects.

Relief Aimed at Recovery Efforts

ECOWAS earlier disclosed that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Nigeria, received a substantial flood assistance fund of $906,205 from ECOWAS, aimed at community resilience building and recovery.

1 US dollar sells at N1,600. 86 according to the official rate from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross and the ministry, ECOWAS plans to reach out to the most affected states: Adamawa, Anambra, Kebbi, Kogi, Oyo, and Rivers, targeting 3,500 households within these selected states.

In Adamawa, a delegation from the ECOWAS Commission, led by Mr. Godfrey Ameachi Alozie, Program Officer for Humanitarian Affairs, carried out food distribution and cash transfers to each household beneficiary.

It identified 1,000 households in Adamawa, providing each household with N91,500, in addition to foodstuffs.

The statement partly reads:

“Beneficiaries were selected through a transparent process, ensuring that the most vulnerable households were prioritized.

“Each household received a comprehensive relief package, which included 25kg of rice, 15kg of garri, 12kg of beans, 5 liters of palm oil, and 5 liters of vegetable oil.

“Additionally, each household was provided with a debit card loaded with N91,500, with a monthly withdrawal limit of N30,500.

“Following the distribution of aid, a borehole was officially launched to improve the community’s access to clean water, further enhancing their resilience and recovery efforts.”

More Insights

During the ceremony in Adamawa, Mr. Alozie highlighted ECOWAS’s commitment to raising the living standards of citizens in its member states.

He stated that the institution will continue to strengthen Nigeria’s “resilience on the path to recovery with dignity, and ensuring that no one is left behind.”

“Floods wreak havoc and expose us to losses. With Adamawa State having 1,000 households in the two selected LGAs, it is our hope that these tokens will go a long way in improving their living conditions and recovery,” he said, adding that ECOWAS will also be spending another $2 million for counter-terrorism operations and a stabilization fund.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Abel Enitan, lauded the initiative.

“The 2022 floods had a devastating impact on most communities across the country, but thanks to the Nigerian government and its partners, especially ECOWAS and the Nigerian Red Cross, substantial progress has been made in addressing the needs of the affected communities. The project has provided food items, multipurpose cash assistance, and boreholes in the selected communities,” Enitan was quoted as saying.

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by Barrister Bello Diram, stated that the choice of Adamawa State demonstrated ECOWAS’s profound understanding of the region’s needs and potential.

What You Should Know

ECOWAS’s contribution is part of a broader effort to help flood-devastated communities.

According to a National Bureau of Statistics report in 2022, the Nigerian floods of that year, which tragically claimed hundreds of lives, resulted in substantial damages estimated at $9 billion.

The cost of the destruction, evaluated in conjunction with the World Bank, was estimated to be between $3.79 billion and $9.12 billion.

NBS claimed that affected households experienced flooding between September and October 2022 (50.9%), followed by 42.7% recorded in July-August, recommending the implementation of flood risk financing and insurance mechanisms, among other measures.