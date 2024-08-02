The nationwide protest that began on August 1, 2024, to address perceived poor governance and worsening hardship has entered its second day, significantly impacting Lagos interstate bus operations due to the blockage of the Lagos-Benin Expressway in Benin.

Nairametrics gathered this information during a visit to several parks in Ikorodu on Friday, focusing on interstate bus services operating from Lagos State to understand the impact of the ongoing protest on their operations since it began.

At the Peace Mass Transit terminal at Garage, Ikorodu, a driver, who requested anonymity, noted that since the protest kicked off on Thursday, no bus had left the terminal for destinations beyond Benin due to the road blockage, thereby hindering interstate operations to that part of the country.

He mentioned that while passengers have been coming to the park intending to travel to states like Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Abia, and Imo, they have been unable to do so, significantly impacting their business.

The driver expressed hope that by Monday, the fifth day of the protest, the blockage on the Lagos-Benin Expressway in Benin would be cleared, allowing their business to resume.

To corroborate the insights from the Peace Mass Transit driver, several drivers from other transport companies operating from Lagos to the South-South and South Eastern states reported the same disruptions to Nairametrics.

Report on vehicular movement in Lagos since the start of the protest

While the protest has caused significant disruptions from Lagos to areas beyond Benin, Edo State, the situation in Lagos has remained relatively calm since the protest began on Thursday.

On the first day, during the morning and early afternoon, the volume of vehicular movement across the state was notably reduced, especially around designated protest venues in Ojota and Ketu, as well as parts of Ikoyi. By the afternoon, traffic flow had largely returned to normal.

On the second day, Friday, vehicular movement across the state remained typical, with security operatives strategically positioned at various locations.

Despite the broader disruptions in some parts of the country, the protest in Lagos has been relatively peaceful so far.