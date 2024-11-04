A crowd of protesters stormed the National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) headquarters in Abuja on Monday, November 4, demanding an end to the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN) and the Two Million Man March Against Oil Scam Cabal, maintained in a statement, that the current situation is not only an inconvenience to the nation but a “national disgrace.”

In a statement by CEFRAN conveners Bar. Napoleon Otache and Olayemi Isaacs, demanded “an immediate end to fuel queues in Nigeria,” stating that the importation of adulterated fuel has led to unprecedented disruptions in the lives of Nigerians.

Economic Sabotage

Bar. Napoleon Otache said the fuel queue crisis and allegations of substandard petrol have forced hardworking Nigerians to spend precious hours waiting in line for a basic necessity— a resource produced within Nigeria.

“We gather today in the spirit of unity and shared determination, driven by a profound sense of outrage and urgency. We are here to address a crisis that has plagued our nation for far too long—one that strikes at the heart of our economy, our daily lives, and our fundamental rights.

“I speak of the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the unbearable impact it has had on us all.

“Let us ask ourselves, why, in a country so rich in oil, should we, the people, endure endless fuel queues? Why should we be forced to suffer through the cost and hardship of unreliable fuel supplies while those responsible for the importation of substandard fuel continue to profit at our expense?” he said.

He stressed that the health and safety risks posed by adulterated fuel are a direct threat to the environment and health of Nigerians, as they damage vehicles, increase pollution, and worsen the quality of the air people breathe.

“This is not just a fuel crisis; it is a crisis of responsibility and accountability,” the group added.

The protesters urged the “NNPCL and all involved parties” to demonstrate transparency and honesty, letting Nigerians know how adulterated fuel continues to make its way into the country, despite numerous assurances of quality control.

More Insights

The protesters also seized the moment to urge the federal government to invest in building and maintaining local refineries that can meet Nigeria’s demand for fuel.

“Nigeria has the resources, the talent, and the ambition to be self-sufficient. Yet, time and time again, we have been held back by mismanagement and corruption. The importation of fuel must no longer be a crutch for our energy needs,” the conveners stated.

They demanded that Nigeria’s refining capabilities be restored and expanded so the country is not forced to rely on costly and sometimes dangerous petroleum imports.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported in July of this year that Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Refinery, faulted some staff and oil regulatory stakeholders for opening a blending plant in Malta in a bid to keep frustrating the local extraction and production of crude products.

He said, “Some of the terminals, some of the NNPC people, and some traders have opened a blending plant somewhere off Malta. We all know these areas. We know what they are doing.”

A blending plant is a facility that has no refining capability but is used to produce finished motor gasoline through blending oxygenates with motor gasoline, among other processes.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, in a rebuttal, vowed to sanction any of its staff operating a blending plant in Malta.

Kyari denied owning a blending plant, except for a local mini-agriculture venture. He also denied knowing of any NNPC employee involved in such activities.

He stated, “To clarify the allegations regarding the blending plant, I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world, with the exception of a local mini-agriculture venture.

“Neither am I aware of any employee of the NNPC who owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world.”