The Lagos State Government has entered a partnership agreement with the U.S.-based Project Management Institute (PMI) to improve project management practices across 45 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu supervised the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the State House in Marina on Tuesday.

The agreement aims to optimise resources and streamline the execution of the 1,830 ongoing capital projects in Lagos. This initiative is part of the state’s strategy to enhance efficiency, reduce risks, and improve the quality of life for residents through better project implementation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the timeliness of the partnership, given the challenges posed by global economic disruptions and high material costs. He highlighted the need for strategic resource allocation and validated project management strategies to ensure timely project delivery.

Sanwo-Olu noted, “We are at a critical time when leaders are finding it challenging to implement and activate projects that will improve the quality of life for their citizens. It is a challenge now, given the global disruption we have seen over the last few years and its impact on economic growth. This is making it difficult to even plan for long-term projects, but decisions have to be made in this difficult terrain.”

“This partnership with PMI comes at the right time to validate our strategies, help us channel resources to where they are most needed, and ensure that the outcomes of our investment are delivered in a timely manner. This will help our project executing MDAs raise efficiency and further enhance their knowledge on project performance and execution. I believe the partnership will scale up professional competence and capability in the way projects are handled in the public sector.”

The MoU was signed by the Project Implementation and Monitoring Unit (PIMU) of the State Government and PMI’s team, led by Mr. George Asamani, Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. Asamani mentioned that the agreement would bring cutting-edge skills, knowledge sharing, and training to help the state deliver projects with quality assurance.

Executive Assistant to the Governor on Project Implementation and Monitoring Unit, Mr. Olusegun Sanwo-Olu, stated that PMI’s five-decade expertise would catalyse efficient management and capacity building in line with the highest standards of excellence. He also highlighted the benefits of the collaboration, including enhanced project management practices to deliver more within budget, scope, and time.

What you should know

In line with the ongoing capital projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and governance, the Lagos State Government announced plans to construct 31 bus shelters along the Igando to Iyana-Iba axis as part of the upcoming Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project package 3. The project aims to improve public transportation infrastructure and enhance the commuting experience for residents.

In addition to the 31 bus shelters and laybys, the project will include the development of a new bus terminal and depot at Iyana-Iba and an upgrade to the existing bus terminal at Igando to better serve commuters.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Government has begun constructing two interchange hubs at Mile 2 and Marina to integrate various modes of transportation and ensure seamless connectivity between rail, water, and road networks.