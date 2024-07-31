The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of Abdulsalamu Hudu and Umar Shuaibu Oricha to bring them before the court to answer criminal allegations related to the alleged withdrawal of N46,039,579,919.38 in cash from the Kogi State government bank accounts, among other accusations.

The order was granted by Justice Emeka Nwite on Tuesday in a motion ex parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and marked as suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/909/2024.

The case is one of the latest litigations by the EFCC against several Kogi State government officials and associates.

EFCC’s Request

In the EFCC’s motion seen by Nairametrics, its investigating officer, Audu Abubakar, told the judge that he is one of the officers assigned to investigate the “damning intelligence report received by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission regarding monumental fraud allegedly perpetrated by former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and some principal officers of the Kogi State Government and their cronies, through which huge sums of money belonging to the Kogi State Government were fraudulently converted and used to either acquire properties outrightly or renovate already existing but dilapidated buildings within and outside the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court.”

He stated that the Kogi State Government has an account with Zenith Bank Plc and that between February 2016 and September 2021, Hudu was allegedly procured to make cash withdrawals totalling N46,039,579,919.38.

The officer also alleged that one C. Olufunke was similarly procured to make a cash withdrawal of N2,402,533,621 from the same account between March 23rd, 2016, and April 30, 2018.

He continued that in a desperate bid to integrate the funds into the economy as legitimate, Murtala Maigari and his associates were allegedly procured to keep in their custody large sums of cash out of the funds allegedly withdrawn by Abdussalamu Hudu and his cronies from the Kogi State Government treasury.

He stated that apart from Abdussalamu Hudu, Dauda Sulaiman was also allegedly procured “as a principal member of the syndicate specialized in conveying Kogi State Government funds to the care and custody of Murtala Maigari and associates.”

The investigator informed the judge that some of the individuals mentioned in the motion are currently facing trial for alleged money laundering offenses.

The EFCC urged the court to approve their arrest so they could appear and defend the allegations.

What the Judge Said

Ruling on the motion on Tuesday, Justice Nwite granted the EFCC’s request for an arrest warrant.

He said, “The Plaintiff/Applicant’s application dated and filed on 3/7/2024 is granted as prayed. An order of this Honorable Court is hereby made, issuing a warrant for the arrest of Abdussalamu Hudu and Umar Shuaibu Oricha to bring them before this Honorable Court to answer to criminal complaints/allegations against them and to be dealt with according to the law.”

What You Should Know

The EFCC and other security agencies had declared Bello wanted, citing their inability to track his whereabouts or arrest him.

The EFCC accused the Kogi State Government of using its “immunity” to shield Bello.

The planned arraignment of the former Kogi State governor comes amid the ongoing trial of his nephew, Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and another for fraud.

The legal teams of Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman have denied the allegations by the EFCC, paving the way for the commencement of the trial.

They are accused of diverting public funds totalling N80.2 billion.