In its continuous drive to bridge the widening skills gap in Africa’s technology sector, TD Africa, Africa’s largest technology distribution company, has partnered with Cisco on its month-long inaugural training program.

The program, the first of its kind in the TD Academy training series, was aimed at empowering young minds with technical skills and professional exposure.

The initiative, titled “Introduction to Cisco Networking Solutions and Workplace Professional Skills,” exemplifies TD Africa’s comprehensive and futuristic approach to technology education and professional development, empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age.

This innovative series of pooled training aims to equip the participants with the foundational knowledge of Cisco networking solutions, which is critical for building and managing robust IT infrastructure and workplace professional skills, recognizing the importance of soft skills in today’s dynamic work environment.

This combined focus on technical competence and professional development aligns with TD Africa’s robust approach towards impacting appropriate skills set into young people.

Cisco’s extensive portfolio for this first leg of TD Academy encompasses carefully curated programs in cybersecurity, data analysis, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address the most sought-after skills in the African technology market.

For Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, CEO of TD Africa, the company’s dedication to bridging the skills gap is not a one-off training program nor limited to knowledge transfer.

Her words: “We understand the critical need for a skilled workforce to propel Africa’s digital transformation. Through our collaborative training programs with industry leaders like Cisco, we are committed to equipping individuals with the right tools and knowledge to succeed in this exciting field.”

Amblessed Ubong, one of the beneficiaries of the training program, said, “I recently completed a four-week training at the TD Academy; it was enriching and transformative. The sessions were thought-provoking, the trainers were passionate, and the environment was highly supportive. Collaborative projects enhanced my teamwork skills and made learning enjoyable. I left the TD Academy with a wealth of knowledge and a renewed enthusiasm for my career.”

Impressed by the exceptional talent emerging from the program, Africa’s number one tech distribution company immediately recruited some of the top graduates who participated in the training program.

This commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent further strengthens the technology ecosystem in Africa, creating a pipeline of skilled professionals for the future.

By empowering individuals and businesses with the necessary skills and knowledge, TD Africa is further stamping its foot in the sand of time, playing a pivotal role in Africa’s digital renaissance.