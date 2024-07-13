President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ms. Omolola Bridget Oloworaran as the new Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

This appointment marks a new chapter for the commission as Oloworaran takes over from Aisha Dahir-Umar, whose tenure was noted for various reforms and initiatives.

Oloworaran’s extensive experience and accomplishments in the financial sector position her well for this pivotal role.

With over 15 years in the financial services industry, her career is a testament to her capabilities and leadership qualities, making her a fitting choice for the high-profile appointment.

A Storied Career in Finance

Oloworaran’s journey in the financial sector is marked by significant roles at leading financial institutions, reflecting her expertise and leadership acumen.

Prior to her PenCom appointment, she was a key figure at FirstBank Nigeria, serving as the Head of Transaction Banking Operations since June 2019 according to information contained in her Linkendin Profile.

However, her profile on First Bank suggest she is currently a Deputy General Manager, Group Head, First Shared Services.

Before her tenure at FirstBank, Oloworaran made notable contributions at Stanbic IBTC. From January 2016 to June 2019, she led the International Business Center, where she managed international banking operations and cultivated global business relationships.

Her role as Head of Global Market Operations from November 2013 to January 2016 further demonstrated her capability in managing complex financial systems and operations.

Diverse Experience Across Financial Institutions

Oloworaran’s professional journey is distinguished by her versatility and experience across various financial domains. At FDHL GROUP, she served as a Consultant from May 2013 to November 2013, offering strategic insights and solutions.

Her earlier career includes a significant tenure at Renaissance Capital, where she served in various capacities, including Finance Manager and Senior Specialist, from March 2008 to April 2013.

Her foundational years in the financial sector were shaped by her role at Citigroup, where she was involved in Treasury Operations from June 2004 to March 2008. This experience laid a solid groundwork for her subsequent roles, equipping her with a robust understanding of financial operations and management.

Vision for PenCom

Oloworaran’s appointment as the Director-General of PenCom comes at a crucial time for Nigeria’s pension sector. Her comprehensive background and proven track record in financial management are expected to bring substantial advancements to PenCom.

She is anticipated to drive robust management and growth of Nigeria’s pension funds, ensuring the commission’s objectives align with the nation’s broader financial goals.

Her leadership is expected to usher in a new era of efficiency and innovation at PenCom, building on the foundations laid by her predecessor.

As Oloworaran steps into her new role, the financial community and pensioners alike look forward to the positive impact of her expertise and leadership on the commission’s operations and Nigeria’s pension landscape at large.