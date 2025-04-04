The Mining Marshals operating under the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development have shut down an illegal mining operation in the Rafin-Gabas community of Kokona Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, arresting three foreign nationals in the process.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, confirmed the operation in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori.

Alake described the development as a major breakthrough in the federal government’s ongoing clampdown on illegal mining and a decisive step toward sanitising the solid minerals sector.

He noted that the site had long operated outside the law, reportedly shielded by compromised security operatives.

“Following a strategic and well-coordinated operation, the Mining Marshals penetrated the stronghold, leading to the arrest of three foreign nationals. Several other suspects managed to flee, allegedly with the help of some security personnel,” the minister said.

The minister praised the Mining Marshals for their professionalism and commitment, reiterating the federal government’s resolve to stamp out illegal mining and bring perpetrators to justice.

Commander of the Mining Marshals, John Onoja, confirmed that a manhunt was ongoing for the fugitives. He added that investigations were underway to identify security operatives who may have facilitated the illegal operations.

According to Onoja, the company behind the illegal mining activities, as well as some of the fleeing suspects, are already facing criminal charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Mining Marshals, drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were deployed in 2024 and trained in tactical operations to combat illegal mining, banditry, and other security threats in the sector.

War on illegal mining

Nairametrics reported that since their deployment, 327 suspects have been arrested and 143 prosecuted for illegal mining across Nigeria, according to data from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Alake shared the data at a news conference celebrating the one-year anniversary of the operations of the Mining Marshals.

He stated that the Marshals’ key target for 2025 is to secure the conviction of the 327 individuals already arraigned in court, as that will serve as a deterrent to illegal miners, and help the ministry improve compliance with the law.

What you should know

The Mining Marshals were inaugurated on March 21, 2024, to serve as a security outfit tracking illegal mining in the solid minerals sector.

The marshals’ major areas of operation have been across 10 states: Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory. However, the Minister has pledged to expand their operations to other relevant parts of the country.

Illegal mining activities cost Nigerians billions of dollars in revenue, as commentators have accused influential Nigerians of being involved.