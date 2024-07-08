The Nigeria Police Force says it will soon prosecute three ex-personnel who allegedly hijacked a truck loaded with 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol in Enugu state.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed this in a statement published on its X page on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The police stated that the suspects were apprehended after an operation which led to the rescue of the abducted driver of the truck and motor boy.

Police Investigation

According to the police, ” the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF Truck carrying 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Ohodo-Opi Road in Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu State, on May 29, 2024, were dismissed police officers.”

It added that the investigation led to the recovery of exhibits, including two AK-47 rifles, 105 rounds of ammunition, and various security uniforms.

The NPF stated,

‘The Police reassures that the operation exemplifies the dedication of the Force to eradicating criminal elements irrespective of their previous affiliations. The apprehended suspects have confessed to their crimes and are under investigation by the Enugu State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with ongoing efforts to recover the stolen PMS.

“Among those arrested are ex-Insp. Otache Egbe, ex-Insp. Abah Solomon and ex-Sgt. James Mamah.

“The suspects will soon appear in court for prosecution.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, was quoted, as emphasizing the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to collaborate with all stakeholders in combating crime.

The development came days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company(NNPC) disclosed two weeks ago, that there were about 400 incidents of oil theft in one week.

The issue of oil thefts has been a major stumbling block in the business operations of oil and gas stakeholders in Nigeria, a country whose major source of revenue is from crude oil.

More insights

The apex oil regulatory agency had stated that incidents of oil theft include; illegal refineries, illegal connections, vandalism, oil spills, illegal storage locations and others.

Nairametrics previously quoted the company saying there were 165 cases of illegal refineries in the week between the 15th and 21st of June 2024.

While cases of illegal connection amounted to 69, there were 15 cases of vandalism, 8 incidences of oil spill, 19 cases of illegal storage location, 74 cases of vessel AIS infraction etc.

The NNPC had noted that these incidents were reported by different companies and security agencies across.

A total of 116.46 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, worth N18.88 billion was stolen in Nigeria in 2021, according to a source in NNPC.