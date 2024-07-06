PressOne Africa, a leading provider of advanced business phone systems, is set to unveil its highly anticipated Developer Program at the upcoming Lagos Startup Week.

This initiative marks a significant step towards empowering Nigerian businesses with cutting-edge voice communication technologies.

Scheduled from July 11th to 13th, 2024, at the Balmoral Events Center, Lagos Startup Week serves as the ideal platform for PressOne Africa to introduce its Developer Program.

This program is designed to empower developers to seamlessly integrate innovative voice communication features into their applications and business solutions.

Key highlights of the PressOne Developer Program:

Innovative Voice APIs: Developers will gain access to a robust suite of voice communication APIs, such as voice-delivered one-time passwords (OTPs) and on-demand voice conversations. These APIs will enable developers to enhance user experiences and improve operational efficiencies. Integration Opportunities: Developers will explore opportunities to integrate PressOne’s solutions across various industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and service sectors. Developer Community Engagement: The platform offers a vibrant community of developers to collaborate on projects, and access support from PressOne’s technical experts.

“PressOne Africa is committed to revolutionizing business communications in Nigeria,” said Mayowa Okegbenle, Chief Executive Officer at PressOne Africa. “With our Developer Program, we aim to empower developers with the tools to innovate and transform how businesses communicate with their customers.”

Event Details:

Date: July 11-13, 2024

Venue: Balmoral Event Center, Lagos, Nigeria

About PressOne Africa:

PressOne Africa is a leading innovator dedicated to empowering Nigerian businesses with advanced voice communication solutions. Our cutting-edge technology and robust voice communication systems are designed to enhance operational efficiency, security, and scalability.

By integrating modern phone systems into everyday business operations, PressOne helps companies transform their communication infrastructure, streamline processes, and reduce costs. At PressOne Africa, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in business communications, driving innovation, and setting new standards in the telecommunications industry.