PressOne Africa, a visionary technology company, is introducing PressOne Call AI, a groundbreaking tool designed to revolutionize customer engagement for Nigerian small businesses. By analyzing customer calls in real-time, PressOne Call AI enables businesses to swiftly address customer grievances, foster loyalty, and drive sustainable revenue growth.

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Customer Insights

PressOne Call AI empowers small businesses to gain valuable insights into customer sentiments. By leveraging advanced technology, businesses can transform customer feedback into actionable data, leading to enhanced customer loyalty and accelerated revenue growth.

Seamless Integration and Flexibility

PressOne Call AI seamlessly integrates into the PressOne cloud-based phone system and can also be used as a stand-alone solution. This flexibility allows businesses, regardless of their existing setups, to leverage real-time customer insights.

Understanding Customer Sentiments

Mayowa Okegbenle, CEO of PressOne Africa, emphasizes the importance of understanding customer needs promptly, stating, “Our Call AI solution empowers businesses to anticipate and respond to customer needs promptly, ensuring customer loyalty and facilitating business growth.”

Unoma Adeyemi, Co-founder of PressOne Africa, adds, “Utilizing our technology, small business owners can keep a pulse on their customer sentiments, without needing to be in the office. This is critical in today’s economy, where creating loyal customers contributes more to business growth than acquiring new ones.”

Key Benefits of PressOne’s Call AI Solution

1. Instantly understand what your customers are saying to your team during calls, enabling quick problem resolution and ultimately boosting sales and retention rates.

2. Gain insights into customer needs and sentiments** to shape marketing and sales tactics, driving business growth.

3. Use with your current phone setup**, eliminating the need to purchase any phone or hardware devices.

4. Setup and start enjoying all business benefits in less time than it takes to order a pizza**.

5. Affordable plans**, starting from ₦4,999 per month.

Experience the Transformation with PressOne Call A PressOne Africa invites Nigerian small businesses to experience the transformative power of PressOne Call AI in driving customer loyalty and business growth. To learn more about PressOne’s Call AI and how it can help your business adapt and thrive in Nigeria’s challenging

economy, visit www.pressone.africa/call-ai

In conclusion, PressOne Africa’s innovative Call AI solution offers Nigerian small businesses the opportunity to unlock customer loyalty, drive sustainable growth, and stay connected with their customers. By harnessing the ower of technology and customer insights, businesses can thrive in today’s competitive landscape.