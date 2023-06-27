The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 1.30% higher to close at 60,108.86 index points as against 59,338.76 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N422 billion to close at N32.730 trillion, 1.31% higher than the N32.308 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 60,108.86 points

% Day Change: 0.22%

% YTD: +15.53%

Market Cap: N32.730 trillion

Volume Traded: 769.70 million

Value: N12.53 billion

Deals: 9,463

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as Ikeja Hotel (10.00%) led gainers, Redstarex (-10.00%) led losers while Access Holdings was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume was 22.59% lower than the previous day’s session as 769.70 million units of shares were traded today.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

Ikeja Hotel, Afromedia, and Courtville led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00% each.

Meanwhile, Redstarex, Cileasing, and Morison led the top losers’ chart as they lost -10.00%, -9.79%, and -9.22% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume 769.70 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 627.87 million from the previous day’s session.

Access Holdings led the chart in terms of volume as 111.67 million units were traded.

GTCO (78.98 million) and UBA (72.29 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, GTCO (N2.69 billion) led the chart followed by Zenith Bank (N1.77 billion) and Access Holdings (N1.74 billion) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (shoot) saw mixed results as Zenith Bank (4.62%), and MTN Nigeria (2.77%) closed positive.

While BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, and BUA Cement all closed flat.

GTCO became the latest company to join the exclusive group of stocks worth over one trillion as its shares appreciated by 5.2% to close at N34.4 per share.

This brings the market capitalization of the bank to N1.01 trillion.

It is also the second financial services company or bank after Zenith Bank to join the current group of SWOOT.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks all saw positive trading sessions as GTCO (5.2%), UBA (4.7%), Access Holdings (3.61%) and Zenith Bank (4.62%), FBN Holdings (0.59%) all closed positive.