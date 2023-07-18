PressOne Africa, the leading business phone system for entrepreneurs across Africa, today announced its availability on the HubSpot App Marketplace, an industry leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service software.

This landmark achievement represents the first time a Nigerian telephony solution is fully integrated with HubSpot.

This integration enables Nigerian businesses to supercharge their sales conversions by facilitating more efficient and personalised customer interactions.

With the ability to make and receive calls directly within HubSpot, businesses can streamline their customer interactions, significantly driving sales growth.

“Being part of the HubSpot App Marketplace not only recognises the quality of our services but also opens doors to thousands of businesses that use HubSpot daily.

It’s a major step in our journey to make telecommunication services accessible to all businesses, regardless of their size,” said Mayowa Okegbenle, CEO of PressOne Africa.

PressOne Africa offers an all-in-one phone system solution that provides a business phone number instantly in an app, allowing businesses to track all customer calls and gain insights into what customers say about their products and services.

Now, with the HubSpot integration, businesses can make and receive calls directly from HubSpot, thereby streamlining their customer communication and enhancing the efficiency of their operations.

“We believe that this integration will have a profound impact on how Nigerian SMEs handle their customer interactions. The convenience of making and receiving calls directly from HubSpot combined with our AI-powered sentiment analysis will revolutionise the customer engagement experience,” Okegbenle added.

As the only telephony app on the HubSpot marketplace that works for businesses in Nigeria, PressOne Africa is solidifying its commitment to boosting the growth of SMEs by offering solutions tailored to their unique needs.

PressOne Africa is inviting all SMEs to try out their service and experience the difference it can make in their marketing and sales process. To learn more, visit PressOne Africa’s listing on the HubSpot App Marketplace or www.pressone.africa/hubspot-integration.

About PressOne Africa

PressOne Africa is an innovative business phone system provider dedicated to equipping African entrepreneurs with AI-powered telephony solutions that transform customer interactions.

With its easy-to-use interface, insightful analytics, and affordable pricing, PressOne Africa is driving a revolution in business communication across Africa.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform that helps businesses grow better. Launched in 2006, HubSpot’s mission is to make the world more inbound, helping millions of customers in over 120 countries succeed with their sales, marketing, and customer service efforts.

The platform provides a full stack of software for marketing, sales, and customer service, with a completely free CRM at its core. HubSpot’s powerful, user-friendly tools and integrations enable businesses to attract, engage, and delight customers.