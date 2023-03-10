PressOne Africa Becomes First Nigerian Company to Provide Business telephony services on the Zoho Marketplace.

PressOne Africa, a provider of cloud-based phone systems for businesses in Nigeria, has announced a new integration with Zoho CRM, a leading customer relationship management software provider.

The integration will enable businesses to synchronize their customer data and communication history between PressOne Africa’s cloud-based phone system and Zoho CRM, providing a comprehensive view of customer interactions and insights to inform business decisions.

“Our integration with Zoho CRM is an exciting step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective communication solutions for businesses in emerging markets,” said Mayowa Okegbenle, CEO of PressOne Africa. “By combining our cloud-based phone system with Zoho CRM’s powerful customer relationship management tools, we are providing businesses with a powerful platform to streamline communication processes and improve customer engagement.”

With the integration, businesses can access a range of features, including call logging, call recording, and voicemail, directly within Zoho CRM. The integration can also help businesses to automate customer communication processes, such as logging calls and sending follow-up emails, to improve efficiency and productivity.

PressOne Africa has intentionally focused on helping businesses have a unified view of their customer support and sales engagement. It is no surprise that it is the first Nigerian-based telephony solution on the Zoho marketplace. Unoma Adeyemi, PressOne Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer expressed her excitement as the first Nigerian-based telephony solution on the platform. She says,

“We are excited to be the first Nigerian-based telephony solution on the Zoho marketplace, enabling Zoho customers to access important customer call history and activity in real time. The integration can help businesses streamline their communication processes and improve their overall customer experience.”

“We’re delighted to have PressOne Africa offer our customers in Nigeria an integrated communication solution,” says Kehinde Ogundare, Country Manager for Zoho. “By combining our industry-leading CRM software with PressOne Africa’s cloud-based phone system, businesses in Nigeria can gain deep insights into their customer interactions and use that data to make better decisions to grow their businesses.”

PressOne Africa’s Zoho CRM integration is available now to all PressOne Africa customers. For more information, please visit https://www.pressone.africa/zohocrm

About PressOne Africa:

PressOne Africa is a modern telephony system for businesses that need complete visibility into their customer support and sales engagement. PressOne Africa also offers integrations with popular CRM systems like Zoho CRM, enabling businesses to synchronize their customer data and communication history to provide a comprehensive view of customer interactions.

About Zoho:

Zoho is a leading provider of cloud-based business software that offers a suite of more than 40 applications across CRM, HR, finance, and other key business functions. Zoho has more than 60 million users worldwide and is committed to providing affordable, easy-to-use software to businesses of all sizes.