Pointview Travel Limited, a subsidiary of Wakanow Nigeria Group, has launched a new look and offerings, promising a new way to experience travel with its comprehensive suite of services and strategic vision.

The announcement was made in Lagos, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 by Adenike Macaulay, CEO of Wakanow Nigeria Group during an event to officially open the company’s new office in Victoria Island, Lagos. Pointview Travel Limited aims to provide an all-encompassing travel experience for both domestic and international travelers. Their offerings include domestic and international flights, hotel bookings, MICE planning (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions), airport transfers, travel protocols, insurance, and airport lounge access. Adenike Macaulay made this known at the official launch of Pointview Travels’ new look and office, located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Our mission is to revolutionize travel experiences by leveraging our access to a multitude of sources to become a leading provider of attractive travel packages,” said Macaulay. “Pointview’s launch marks a significant step in expanding our footprint in the travel industry and offering unparalleled value to our clients.”

Comprehensive Services and Strategic Vision

Pointview’s business strategy targets a diverse clientele, including Indian corporate companies, non-Indian corporate companies and subagents. The company is committed to securing the best available fares and providing expert travel guidance to ensure seamless travels for their clients.

Chander Bhasin, Managing Director of Pointview Travel Limited, outlined the company’s ambitious strategic objectives. “Our customers can look forward to more affordable travel options as we aim to increase our market presence significantly by the end of the year. We are dedicated to ensuring that 80% of our customers are highly satisfied with our services, and we strive to convert every inquiry into a confirmed booking. By 2025, we plan to have a robust presence across all major Nigerian states with airports, making our services easily accessible to a wider audience.”

Innovations and New Offerings

Pointview is not only focused on market expansion but also on leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences. The company has invested significantly in digital platforms such as online booking portals and mobile apps to provide personalized and efficient services.

In addition, Pointview is introducing a refreshed logo, a new office space, and a range of additional products and services to meet the evolving needs of their clients. “Our goal is to continuously innovate and expand our offerings to provide diverse and attractive travel options,” added Bhasin.

Challenges and Commitment to Excellence

Despite the ambitious goals, the leadership at Pointview acknowledges the challenges that come with strategic optimization and technological advancements. Effective change management, stakeholder engagement, and a culture of continuous innovation are critical to their success.

“Our commitment to transparency, stakeholder alignment, and fostering a culture of innovation ensures that we stay ahead of industry trends and maintain agility in a rapidly changing landscape,” said Macaulay.

Pointview Travel Limited is set to transform the travel industry with its comprehensive offerings, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As a subsidiary of the Wakanow Nigeria Group, Pointview is poised to become a leading force in the travel sector, delivering exceptional value and experiences to its clients.