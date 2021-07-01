Wakanow.com Limited (Wakanow) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Adenike Macaulay as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, effective 5th July, 2021.

Mrs. Macaulay is a dynamic leader in the Airline Industry, the first female and first Nigerian to be appointed as General Manager for Lufthansa Group in Nigeria & Equatorial Guinea. Her career at Lufthansa spanned a period of 12 years where she held various positions across Sub-Saharan Africa overseeing diverse teams as Regional marketing manager, Senior Manager Customer Products & Marketing, Head of Sales products & programs and rose through the ranks to become the General Manager of Lufthansa Group. As the General Manager, she led the sales, marketing, servicing and commercial activities for Lufthansa in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

She holds an MBA from the University of Warwick in the UK, BSc in Systems engineering from the University of Lagos, professional diploma from the Digital Marketing Institute, Ireland amongst other qualifications.

Over the last 2 years, Wakanow has been able to grow its customer base and market share despite the advent of the Covid-19 Pandemic which had an adverse effect on the travel industry. The Company continues to service its customers and maintain its best value proposition with improved product offering & world-class customer service.

Mrs. Macaulay is excited to take up the new responsibility as the CCO of Wakanow by helping to unlock fresh business channels and opportunities for the Company. “I’m excited to bring my expertise home to build an indigenous brand I have watched grow, disrupt and lead the evolution in the travel industry in Africa. I look forward to contributing to the growth of Wakanow and exploring the opportunities ahead” says Mrs Macaulay.

The Board and Mr. Bayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow, believe that Mrs. Macaulay will enhance the current significant growth trend of the company, drive incremental profitability and expand its market leadership.

Wakanow is a technology-enabled leading travel agency in West Africa offering ecommerce based sales of flights, hotels and travel-related services. Wakanow continues to lead the travel market with innovation and easy access channels online (website, WhatsApp, social media) and in multiple locations across Nigeria, Ghana and Dubai.