The Australian government has announced a substantial increase in fees for citizenship applications and passports, set to take effect from July 1, 2024.

These changes will affect various applicants, including permanent residents, adoption cases, and specific foreign applicants.

The new fee structure, effective July 1, 2024, will introduce higher costs for permanent residents, individuals seeking citizenship through adoption, and foreigners applying under specific international agreements. While the fee adjustments are broad, certain families and groups will benefit from exemptions or minimal fee changes.

This move aims to streamline and modernize the application process while ensuring that the necessary resources are available to manage the growing number of applications effectively. The government has emphasized that these changes are part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Australia’s immigration and citizenship systems.

Breakdown of new citizenship application fees

Standard (Ages 18 to 59): $560 (up from $540)

Adoption – First Sibling: $360 (up from $345)

Adoption – Additional Siblings: $150 (up from $145)

These adjustments reflect the government’s commitment to maintaining an efficient and effective immigration and citizenship system. Children under 16 who apply on the same form as a responsible parent will not be affected by these fee increases. This exemption aims to ease the financial burden on families.

Fees for foreign children adopted under the Hague Convention or bilateral arrangements will also increase:

Single Application/First Sibling: $360

Second and Subsequent Siblings: $150

Furthermore, the fees for renouncing and resuming Australian citizenship will rise:

Renouncing Citizenship: $300

Resuming Citizenship: $240

What to know

In addition to citizenship application fees, Australians will face higher costs for obtaining or renewing passports starting July 1, 2024. While the exact details of these increases have not yet been disclosed, they will apply to all passport applications submitted from this date onwards.

The Australian government applies annual indexation to citizenship application fees based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This adjustment takes effect each year on July 1. For 2024, the updated fees will be applied to all citizenship applications received by the Department of Home Affairs from 12:00 am (AEST) on July 1.

For those applying online on or after July 1, 2024, the new fees will be applicable regardless of when the application process was initiated. An application is considered submitted when it, along with the appropriate fee, is received by the Department of Home Affairs.