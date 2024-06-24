Custodian Investment Plc has approved the appointment of Mrs. Binta Max-Gbinjie as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The decision was confirmed during the company’s 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Festival Hotel in Lagos on Friday, June 21, 2024.

According to the resolutions passed at the AGM, several key appointments were proposed and approved. Notably, Mr. Richard Asabia was re-elected as a Director of the company, and Mr. Olakunle Ade-Ojo was also re-elected as a Director.

Max-Gbinjie brings extensive experience to the board. She is a seasoned Financial Services Executive and Management Consultant with over 33 years of experience in strategic leadership, wholesale and retail banking, wealth and fiduciary management, treasury marketing, and asset management.

She is currently the Chief Executive of BMG Seven Limited, a boutique consulting firm.

Her appointment is expected to enhance Custodian Investment’s strategic capabilities and governance, leveraging her deep expertise in the financial services sector.

About Binta Max-Gbinjie

Max-Gbinjie, a pioneer Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, led the team for eight years to establish a business that remains a market leader today. She currently sits on the boards of E-Tranzact Nigeria Plc, Nestle CPFA, The Goldcrest Family Centre (an NGO), and is a member of the International Board of The Institute of Business Transformation Africa (IBT Africa). She has recently been appointed as the Independent Chairperson of the Investment Committees – Mutual Funds of Coronation Asset Management Ltd.

Her extensive career includes:

Roles as the pioneer Head of Expert Banking, Head of Commercial Banking & Public Sector Group Nigeria at Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc,

Pioneer Head of Wealth Management at FBN Capital Limited, and Head of Treasury Marketing at MBC International Bank.

She was also an Executive Council Member of Women in Business, Management & Public Service (WIMBIZ), where she chaired the Membership & Programs Committee for two consecutive terms, and served as Chairperson of the Stanbic IBTC Blue Women Network.

Additionally, she was Vice President of The Association of Corporate Trustees Nigeria and was recognized as one of Nigeria’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in 2018 and one of Nigeria’s 50 Most Inspiring Women in 2023 by Business Day – Women’s Hub.

Max-Gbinjie has received various awards and recognitions from different organizations and bodies. Until 2022, she served as an Independent Director on the Board of Access Pension Fund Custodian, a member of the Access Bank Group, where she chaired the Board Risk Management & Compliance Committee and was a member of the Board Audit Committee. She was also a board member of ChamsMobile (Chams PLC) until December 31, 2023.

Education

Her academic credentials include attending various Ivy League business schools for executive and leadership education, including Harvard, INSEAD, Wharton, Kellogg Business School, and the Yale School of Management.

She is an advanced MANDEV Certified Management Trainer and has trained for prestigious organizations such as the EU, UN Women and the Spotlight Initiative, WIMBIZ, and NNPC. She is also a frequent conference speaker on financial literacy and inclusion, faith, and women’s empowerment

She is a member of The Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD), a WIMBOARD Fellow, an HCIB of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN), and others.