The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has explained the reason for the delay in the completion of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline project.

In a statement by the spokesperson of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, on Saturday, the national energy company said the delay is attributed to the River Niger Crossing operations.

Soneye stated that the project was stalled because of the failure of various technologies used to construct the 48-inch pipe under the riverbed between Ndoni in Rivers State and Aboh in Delta State.

The OB3 pipeline project serves as a crucial link to the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, forming an essential part of Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

“In yet another major step towards boosting nationwide gas supply to drive industrialization and economic growth, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) is set to deliver the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline project.

“Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Mele Kyari, confirmed this during an inspection tour of the OB3 pipeline River Niger Crossing operation at Aboh, Delta State, on Saturday.

“The River Niger Crossing operation has been the major impediment to the completion of the strategic OB3 Gas Pipeline for over three years due to the failure of the various technologies deployed to achieve the construction of the 48-inch pipe under the riverbed between Ndoni in Rivers State and Aboh in Delta State,” the statement read.

Moreover, Soneye said the GCEO of NNPC, Mele Kyari, has confirmed that the project is set to come into operation following the adoption of new technologies to address these impediments.

“With the adoption of the Micro-Tunnelling/Direct Pipe Installation technology, the new contractors, Messrs.

“HDD Thailand/Enikkom and Tunnelling Services Group (TSG), are making headway with about 860 metres out of the 1,800 metres achieved so far,” Soneye said.

OB3 Pipeline to facilitate 2.2 billion scf gas across Nigeria

Kyari further stated that the gas pipeline will enable the transfer of approximately 2.2 billion standard cubic feet (scf) to its various infrastructural networks.

According to him, the gas project should be completed by the middle of August.

Kyari said the project will revolutionize the gas industry, adding that it will meet the demands of the country.

“This is a major project of monumental value to our country. What this means is that this is the only way we can deliver the gas revolution. I am very happy and convinced that, latest by the middle of August, we will complete this project. I have been assured of that by the project team.

“Once completed, we will see about 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas coming into our network.

“We believe that this will give our country a breathing space of demand, I am sure we can catch up with that kind of demand in the next one and half years. We are happy that this will give us the platform to unleash the gas revolution in our country,” Kyari added.

More Insights

On his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the OB3 River Niger Crossing operation.

He described the progress as “Renewed Hope at work.”

“I was here last year, and I saw the work that was going on. There was a promise that it would be completed by December last year. I took it with a doubt.

“But today, from what I can see, I am confident that by July or August, it will be completed, and it will be commissioned by the President”, the Minister stated.

In addition, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, said she was looking forward to the completion of the project, having been assured by the technical team that the right technology has been found to resolve the complex challenges of the River Niger Crossing.

“As the Minister and other speakers have said, we are looking forward to having this project deliver prosperity to Nigerians in the form of electricity and other areas,” Verheijen said.