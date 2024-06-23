The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has listed five websites allegedly harvesting Nigerians’ data fraudulently.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent alarm raised by Paradigm Initiative that some websites are selling Nigerians’ National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), International Passport, and other data.

The Commission in a statement issued on Saturday by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, said the websites engaging in the illegal harvest of data without its authority include:

idfinder.com.ng,

Verify.Ng/sign in,

championtech.com.ng.

trustyonline.com, and

anyverify.com.

“NIMC urges the public to disregard any claims or services these websites offer and should not give their data as they are potentially fraudulent and data provided by the public on such websites are gathered and stored to build the data services they illegally provide,” it stated.

Nigerians’ data not compromised

The Commission further stated that Nigerians’ sensitive data have not been compromised as claimed by Paradigm Initiative, adding that it has taken measures to strengthen the NIN database further.

“At this moment, the Commission assures the public that the data of Nigerians has not been compromised, and the Commission has not authorized any website or entity to sell or misuse the National Identification Number (NIN) amongst all the identities stated in the report.

“The public should know that the Commission has taken robust measures to safeguard the nation’s database from cyber threats- a secure, world-class, full-proof database is in place. The commission’s infrastructure meets the stringent ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard, with annual recertification and strict compliance with the Nigerian Data Protection Law,” it said.

NIMC advised Nigerians to avoid giving their data to unauthorized and phishing sites as they pose the danger of data harvesting and comprise individual data.

Partners not authorized to store data

While reaffirming its commitment to upholding ethical standards in data protection in line with federal government directives and data privacy regulations, the Commission noted that its licensed partners or vendors are not authorized to scan or store NIN slips but to verify NINs through approved channels.

NIMC added that it is working closely with security operatives to apprehend elements masquerading as online vendors, and they would face the full wrath of the law.

“NIMC urges the public to remain vigilant against false information and rely on verified sources for accurate updates. The Commission remains committed to providing secure and reliable identity management and upholding the highest level of security for systems and databases, which are critical national assets,” it said.

Backstory

Pan-African social enterprise, Paradigm Initiative, had on Friday expressed concern that several unauthorised websites are claiming to hold and provide access to sensitive personal and financial data of Nigerian citizens “for as little as 100 Naira.”

“This alarming development presents a major breach of the fundamental rights to privacy, a breach of data privacy rights, and poses significant risks to individuals and the national economy,” the organization said in a statement.

Paradigm Initiative said the unauthorised access to personal data is a blatant infringement on the privacy of Nigerian citizens as the dissemination of such information could lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and other malicious activities, including data owners being targeted by burglars, kidnappers or terrorists who buy data that includes home addresses.

It added that the availability of sensitive financial data online could undermine the stability of Nigeria’s banking system.